ST. ALBANS TOWN — Hours before dawn, cars were already lining the streets in St. Albans Bay this past Sunday.
The draw?
“Fireworks,” Cynthia Wilson said.
As part of its 40-year-old tradition, St. Albans residents celebrated Independence Day at the bay this past Sunday with plenty of patriotic fervor thanks to the town’s annual July 4 fireworks display.
While the weather put a damper on the day’s crowds, St. Albans Bay Day still drew plenty of people looking to celebrate.
The early part of the day featured a volleyball tournament and the 43rd annual Great Race, pitting mostly-local athletes against each other as they ran, biked and canoed/kayaked to the finish line.
By late afternoon, however, groups were getting ready for the main event. Tents and coolers appeared en masse, hauled in by arriving groups, and they were set up liberally along the main walkway along the bay as people waited for the show to start.
Wilson and her daughter, Jessica, said they usually go to the event every year to see the fireworks. Driving over from Hathaway Point, they set up near the bay park’s lake monster statue of Champ, and Jessica and her friend Arriyah Williams scrambled over the statue to stand at its peak and pose for a picture.
They also enjoyed heading to the day’s vendors set up near the Stone House, where attendees could buy fair food, or grab some grilled food sold by the St. Albans Town Fire Department. The Wilsons had settled on some pink and green cotton candy, which Jessica ate.
“I’m all out of cotton candy,” she let her mother know after finishing the last bite.
Away from the beach, groups of people also congregated next to the Bay Day stage to hear the music of Hit Squad and, later, Soul Shine Revival. Both bands played their share of classic rock covers.
The majority of the crowd, however, was focused on the bay. As they waited, Northstar Fireworks were assembling the show on the bay dock, and town workers roped off the area for the night’s entertainment.
And in just a couple of hours, the fireworks would light up the bay, illuminating the gathered faces of those looking up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.