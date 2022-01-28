ST. ALBANS – The two breweries in St. Albans are getting upgrades.
Both 14th Star Brewing Co. and Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse are pushing forward updates of their current buildings.
14th Star, which is celebrating ten years in business, is rolling out an updated product line, upgrading its taproom with a new look and adding new menu items from Grazers, its restaurant partner.
“To say we are proud of what our team and community have accomplished in the last 10 years would be an understatement — and we're launching into our second decade with both barrels blazing," 14th Star founder Steve Gagner stated in a press release.
To accompany the anniversary, the brewery announced a new core beer lineup, which includes a hazy session IPA and Czech-style pilsner, that will be available in April and August, respectively. Beer cans will also be getting a new, streamlined look.
“The first phase is the portion of the new artwork on the cans,” general manager Ryan Chaffin said. “That’s going to start rolling out in the month of February. … By early to mid-March, we’ll be into the new portfolio.”
Like their cans, the taproom will also be getting a refresh with a new coat of paint, an upgraded tap system and in the spring, updated flooring.
“It’s a good opportunity to refresh the front of the house,” Chaffin said.
On the other side of St. Albans, Mill River is expanding by adding an entirely new taproom at its Beauregard Drive location to create a more beer-focused experience at the establishment.
Co-owner Joyce Fitzgerald said the dining area of Mill River has become more of a brewpub in recent years as the popularity of their barbecue brought more diners into the restaurant. A new taproom, which would feature counter-service, would help bring in a clientele more focused on trying new brews.
Visitors will still be able to order some menu items on that side of the establishment, but the main focus, Fitzgerald said, is creating a relaxing venue for people to gather on evenings. The new space would also be able to feature live music.
“The food has taken the front’s focus,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s hard for people who just want to visit a brewery, have some beers and relax.”
Fitzgerald said Mill River is planning for a late spring/early summer rollout of the new taproom if all the regulatory checks are completed as expected. The taproom itself will be located in the building behind the existing Mill River restaurant.
“We’re hoping it will be its own little entity and have a totally different vibe,” she said.
