ST. ALBANS TOWN – The Town of St. Albans will be hosting a full schedule of community events this summer as part of its ongoing efforts to raise funds for the historic Stone House at the bay park.
Get the events on your calendar with this quick rundown of what’s happening in St. Albans Town.
Farmer’s Market and Concert Series
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
When: Each Thursday, from June 1 to Sept. 7, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Held every week on Thursday at St. Albans Bay Park, the community event features the staples of many St. Albans Town events – good music, good food and good drink.
At least 24 vendors have signed up for this year’s market, and event organizers expect the market and concerts to continue to grow in popularity as it becomes a staple in the weekly schedule of families around the area.
The current listing of bands booked for each week can be found below
Calendar:
June 1: The Dirty Looks
June 8: Soul Shine
June 15: Bad Horsey
June 29: Jolly Rogers Band
July 6: Shane Murley Band
July 13: Chris and Erica
July 20: Bad MOJO
July 27: Still Kicking
Aug. 3: Ron Gagnon
Aug. 10: The Dirty Looks Band
Aug. 17: Nobby Reed
Aug. 24: No Where Washington
Aug. 31: Rushmore
Sept. 7: Jolly Rogers Band
Parks manager John Montagne said many of the town events, such as its farmer’s market, are usually good stops for families. While children use the playgrounds and wide open spaces, parents can usually relax while shopping and sipping a drink.
Touch-a-Truck event
Where: St. Albans Town Department of Public Works building, 942 Brigham Road
When: June 10, Time TBD
A new event this year, The Touch-a-Truck event will let children check out some of the big municipal trucks used in law enforcement, firefighting and public works while giving taxpayers a first hand look at the town’s new public works building.
The Town of St. Albans finished construction of its new public works building on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it took a while before there was a good opportunity to open the building’s doors to the wider public, Montagne said.
Event organizers are also inviting local vendors, local businesses and food trucks to come out to serve attendees.
Franklin Rental, for example, will be on site to give people demo rides in amphibious six-wheeled Gators and other utility vehicles.
Montagne said he also knows that a lot of children like watching the big trucks drive by, and these kinds of events give them opportunities to get up close looks into what it's like sitting in the driver’s seat.
“Come check everything out,” Montagne said. “Bring the kids.”
The Great Race
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
When: Sunday, July 2, races begin at 9 a.m.
After competing in the morning, attendees can stay for the live music and fireworks at the 43rd annual Great Race at St. Albans Bay Park, scheduled this year for Sunday, July 2.
The canoe triathlon/duathlon brings athletes of all shapes and sizes to the shores of Lake Champlain to participate in a mix of racing events that include running, biking and canoeing (or kayaking) in the morning.
And by evening hours, the event becomes the town’s de facto Independence Day celebration featuring music, food and fireworks.
Sign-ups for the morning races can be found online at www.trisignup.com/Race/VT/SaintAlbansBay/TheGreatRaceTriathlon. For those daunted by competing in a triathlon, team options are also available.
Athletes, alternatively, can also join the volleyball tournament, starting at 7 a.m. Organized by Tony Bassette, potential participants can contact him at 802-309-1472.
While this year’s events will feature many of the mainstays of the annual event, it did get a time change by moving the day from Saturday to Sunday. Montagne said the reason for the change is due to the fireworks company’s availability, but he said the event will be back on Saturday next year.
This year’s musical entertainment will be Soulshine, an Allman Brothers tribute band which got its start at the bay, followed by Hit Squad, a local classic rock cover band.
Food vendors, as well as meals served up by the St. Albans Town Fire Department, will also be on hand to serve the crowds through the day and into the dusk.
Saturday Night: Live at the Lake
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
When: Saturday, July 22, 5-10 p.m.
Another night of food and music, Saturday Night, Live at the Lake will be hosting Chad Hollister.
The renowned Vermont band, which has opened for Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Tom Petty, will be coming to the bay for a full night of entertainment to raise money for the town’s historic Town House.
A beer garden, hosted by City Side Pub, will also be available.
Montagne said the music series has been steadily growing over the years, and with a big act like Chad Hollister coming down the line, he expects to see a big crowd at this year’s Saturday Night event.
St. Albans Bay BrewFest
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
When: Saturday, August 12, Noon-4:30 p.m.
BrewFest tends to bring in a strong local crowd, and Montagne said he wanted to book a local favorite for the annual event.
So for this year, he’s scheduled Bad Horsey to the Brewfest to play some of the best music from the last few decades while attendees enjoy a strong selection of drinks from the region’s best breweries and wineries.
“Food, music and drinks, that’s what brings people out,” Montagne said.
Harvest Fest
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
When: Friday, September 8, 4-7 p.m.
The last event of the summer season, Harvest Fest welcomes fall with a Friday evening event featuring the musical stylings of Nobby Reed, a chili competition and a variety of craft vendors.
Sponsored by Groennfell Meadery, attendees can also find an exclusive Harvest mead to help you prepare for the end of summer and the start of sweater weather.
Chefs can also try their best recipes at the event’s chili competition, which starts at 5 p.m.
“This is right here in your own community,” Montagne said. “You don’t have to travel for entertainment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.