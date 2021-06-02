ST ALBANS TOWN -- People of St. Albans, get ready to start your engines: this Saturday, the Bay Park will be invaded by hundreds-strong fleets of cars and motorcycles for this year’s fourth annual St. Albans Bay Car and motorcycle show.
“It really is a festival,” said Facilities Manager and Parks Supervisor John Montagne. “It’s been getting bigger and bigger and bigger every year.”
Families and friends of all ages can spend this sunny Saturday down at the park checking out vehicles big and small while shopping for car accessories, homemade crafts and Farmer's Market goodies.
The continued success of the event, Montagne said, is due to the dedicated members of the Old Derelict Car Club who help to organize the event and even hand-carve wooden trophies for the annual winners.
"I'm hoping for 250, maybe even 300 cars this year," Montagne said. "We'll see."
