ST. ALBANS CITY — Isaac Bashaw, the aquatics director at St. Albans Recreation’s new pool, was presented with the Young Professional Award from the Vermont Recreation & Parks Association earlier this month.
The award is presented annually to an individual who exhibits leadership, creativity and has made a significant contribution over a period of time in the profession.
Despite his young age, Bashaw has a long history with St. Albans Recreation. He first started working with the rec department part-time in high school and college as a swim instructor, lifeguard and pool manager.
After college, Bashaw taught physical education at North Hero School, returning in the summers to the seasonal pool in St. Albans.
Eventually, he found that while he enjoyed teaching, he wanted a career in aquatics. Bashaw spent a winter in Arizona at an aquatic center specializing in adaptive swim, adding to his skill set before heading back to Vermont for the summer to work at St. Albans City Pool.
As the pool was aging, Bashaw talked, planned and dreamed about not only a new pool, but a year-round pool with recreation director Kelly Viens. When the new pool was finally being constructed, Bashaw helped with planning, program creation, taught outdoor survival classes, decorated for the Daughter Gala, lined fields, helped out at Day Camp – “literally wherever he was needed.”
When the new Hard’ack pool became a reality, Bashaw became the Aquatic Director in June 2022, becoming a full time recreation professional.
Bashaw’s certifications qualify him to certify swim instructors and lifeguards. His certifications include:
Certifications through American Red Cross:
Lifeguard, Lifeguard Instructor, Lifeguard Instructor Trainer
Water Safety Instructor, Water Safety Instructor Trainer
CPR/AED First Aid Instructor
Certifications through U.S. Master Swimming:
US Master Swim Level 2 Coach
Certification through USA Swim:
Currently one step away from certification as a USA Swim Coach
“All of the accomplishments and certifications say a lot about Isaac’s professional development in the world of aquatics, but they do not speak to the quality of him as a person,” Viens said. “Isaac is kind, friendly, connects easily with people, is always requested as an instructor and is the Aqua Jogging group’s favorite instructor. Everyone knows Isaac and loves him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.