FRANKLIN COUNTY — Spring cleaning? Keep your gently-used clothing and household goods out of the trash by donating or consigning them in Franklin County.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Habitat ReStores accept donations of new and gently used items (that would otherwise go to the landfill) and sells them to the public at discounted prices. The sale proceeds stay local, helping Green Mountain Habitat buy the land, building materials and services needed to build affordable homes in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Lamoille counties.
Find the store’s donation guidelines at www.vermonthabitat.org/restore-donate-items.
Swanton
104 Robin Hood Dr, Swanton
Shop: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Donate: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday
(802) 868-2551
Milton
414 Route 7 South, Milton
Shop: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Donate: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
(802) 857-5296
Worth Repeating Thrift Shop
Worth Repeating Thrift Shop opened in September of 2021 by owners Kari DuPrat and Beverly Rexford, a mother/daughter team. Located in the Highgate Shopping Plaza, the store operates on a not-for-profit basis selling gently used clothing for the entire family, accessories and housewares.
Worth Repeating accepts donations of clothing for all ages and sizes as well as small household goods. Donations must be without stains or tears and can be dropped off during hours the store is open.
215 Swanton Road, St. Albans
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday
Noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
(802) 578-6856
Scampers Department Store
Scampers on Merchant’s Row in Swanton is a family-owned recycle, reuse family department store. It sells both lightly-used and new clothing for all ages.
Items for resale can be brought to Scampers between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Items are brought by staff to a warehouse where they are sorted and assessed for value. Folks can expect to hear back about the estimated value of their items within two weeks.
More information can be found in the Scampers Buy In Policy Group on Facebook.
9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
(802) 868-4299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.