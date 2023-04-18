Worth Repeating Thrift Shop

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Spring cleaning? Keep your gently-used clothing and household goods out of the trash by donating or consigning them in Franklin County. 

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Habitat ReStores accept donations of new and gently used items (that would otherwise go to the landfill) and sells them to the public at discounted prices. The sale proceeds stay local, helping Green Mountain Habitat buy the land, building materials and services needed to build affordable homes in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Lamoille counties.

Find the store’s donation guidelines at www.vermonthabitat.org/restore-donate-items.

Swanton

104 Robin Hood Dr, Swanton

Shop: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday 

Donate: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday 

(802) 868-2551

Milton

414 Route 7 South, Milton

Shop: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Donate: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

(802) 857-5296

Worth Repeating Thrift Shop 

Worth Repeating Thrift Shop opened in September of 2021 by owners Kari DuPrat and Beverly Rexford, a mother/daughter team. Located in the Highgate Shopping Plaza, the store operates on a not-for-profit basis selling gently used clothing for the entire family, accessories and housewares. 

Worth Repeating accepts donations of clothing for all ages and sizes as well as small household goods. Donations must be without stains or tears and can be dropped off during hours the store is open. 

215 Swanton Road, St. Albans

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

(802) 578-6856

Scampers Department Store

Scampers on Merchant’s Row in Swanton is a family-owned recycle, reuse family department store. It sells both lightly-used and new clothing for all ages. 

Items for resale can be brought to Scampers between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Items are brought by staff to a warehouse where they are sorted and assessed for value. Folks can expect to hear back about the estimated value of their items within two weeks. 

More information can be found in the Scampers Buy In Policy Group on Facebook. 

9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

(802) 868-4299

she/her | Bridget is the Messenger’s managing editor. She oversees the newsroom and covers the Maple Run and Franklin West school districts, the communities of St. Albans and Fairfax and pays attention to recreation, food and the arts. She's also an avid cyclist and skier. 

