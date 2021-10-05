ST. ALBANS CITY — Spooky Saturday is back in full force.
The annual St. Albans Halloween event featuring trick or treating for children and downtown shopping for adults will be returning in its traditional format on Oct. 30.
While the city’s downtown committee planned a Spooky Saturday last year, public safety rules imposed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic made normal trick or treating difficult, and the event was held in a limited format.
“All the servers had to be masked and gloved,” event coordinator Donna Howard said. “The downtown just wasn’t set up for (trick or treating). Nobody wanted to have that many people on the street.”
This year, event organizers expect much larger crowds. They are encouraging local families to attend early to find parking and grab a bite to eat before the area is overrun with ghosts, ghouls and princesses. Trick or treating officially starts at noon and ends at 2 p.m.
While the main event for most children will be their bags full of candy, Spooky Saturday also features a slew of family activities throughout the downtown area.
“There’s been some version of the event for the last 20 to 30 years,” Howard said. “The core of it has always been downtown trick or treating. And then other organizations and things have kind of grown up around it.”
Children can stock up on even more goodies at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s trunk or treat held in the church’s parking lot. Those that walk there may hear the haunting tunes coming out of First Congregational Church, which will play organ music throughout the afternoon.
Families will also want to make sure that they head across the street to Taylor Park, where multiple events, like the St. Albans Farmers Market, are taking place. Northside Baptist Church will be hosting a bouncy house in the park, handing out cider and making balloon animals.
To round out the day’s events, visitors will also want to find time to check out St. Albans City Hall. There, locals can enter a city-sponsored costume contest featuring three different categories — best children’s costume, best adult costume and best group costumes. Winners in each category will receive $50 in Downtown Dollars and get their pictures featured on social media.
Visitors are also encouraged to take a tour of City Hall, which will be getting a haunted makeover complete with scary animatronics.
Hard’Ack Halloween Hike
Those families looking for a less crowded alternative than Spooky Saturday can find one by signing up for the Hard’Ack Halloween Hike, hosted by the St. Albans Parks and Rec Department.
The Oct. 28 event features a handful of scary scenes set up for children and their families to check out while making their way through the Hard’Ack Recreation Area, program manager Andrew Gratton said.
In previous years, the rec department was responsible for setting up scenes for the late afternoon hikes, but this year will be a little different. Gratton said community volunteers and organizations have taken up the task. A highlight will be the displays arranged by Barry Callebaut and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
To register for the event, the parks and rec department asks that parents sign up their children at https://stalbansvt.myrec.com/ Parents are welcome to walk with their children and do not need to register.
“It’s just a fun thing for kids. They can come and get some candy,” Gratton said.
Open slots are currently available for the 4 p.m. hike. Those with questions can contact the recreation department at 802-524-1559.
