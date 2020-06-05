MONTPELIER – Despite a cluster of COVID-19 cases Winooski now being declared an outbreak, state officials said Friday Vermont could still safely allow limited indoor dining and lift quarantine requirements for travelers from some parts of New England.
Starting Monday, restaurants in Vermont will be allowed to offer indoor dining for up to 25 percent of their permitted capacity, with public health restrictions requiring parties to make reservations in advance and be seated six feet apart from one another, and that bar seating to remain closed.
Gov. Phil Scott also announced Friday quarantine requirements would be lifted for out-of-state travelers from counties in New York and other New England states where there were fewer than 400 cases of COVID-19 for every 1 million people.
Speaking with reporters Friday, Scott said that, after consultation with health officials about the outbreak of COVID-19 in Winooski, “we feel it’s still safe to move forward with limited indoor dining and less restrictive travel.”
Restrictions on Vermont’s lodging industry – its hotels, bed and breakfasts, and campgrounds – have likewise been modified to allow for lodgers to book 50 percent to capacity or house a maximum of 25 people between guests and staff.
These next proverbial turns of the “spigot” – Scott’s metaphor of choice for Vermont’s phased reopening after having most businesses shuttered for at least a month due to COVID-19 – come as an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory disease was recently discovered in Winooski.
Health officials reported 34 cases of COVID-19 having been confirmed in Winooski since ramping up testing in the Onion City, with Scott saying Friday that most of those cases had been confined to a specific “social network of families.”
According to Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, the state’s health department has been in contact with those testing positive for COVID-19 in Winooski, and most reported “doing everything they can” to self-isolate and avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.
The state was still awaiting results from 93 of the more than 400 tests conducted in Winooski in response to the outbreak, Levine said Friday, and free testing was scheduled to continue in Winooski for at least another week.
“Vermont has indeed fared much better than other places, but… an outbreak like this was not unexpected, especially as more sectors are opened up across the state,” Levine said. “We’ve been saying this all along.”
Apart from the outbreak reported in Winooski, Vermont again reported limited spread of COVID-19 this past week, with financial regulation commissioner Michael Pieciak reporting Friday that Vermont’s metrics for reopening were below the state-set warning flags for disease spread and hospital capacity.
According to Pieciak, whose department managed much of the state’s modeling for tracking COVID-19, roughly 55 counties across New England and New York met the state’s criteria for traveling to Vermont without triggering the state’s requisite 14-day quarantine.
Travelers from qualifying counties would be required to register for Sara Alerts upon arrival to Vermont and would be required to travel in a personal vehicle in order to be exempt from the 14-day quarantine still required for all other out-of-state travel into Vermont.
Those counties are spread through most of New England’s more sparsely populated areas, ranging from New York’s North Country to most of New Hampshire and Maine.
Travel from counties bordering more heavily impacted and densely populated areas, like those near Boston and New York City, would still trigger a 14-day quarantine upon arrival to Vermont, according to guidance from the Scott administration.
The list of counties from where travel would be allowed would be updated weekly, according to officials, and, according to state guidelines, the 14-day quarantine could be substituted with a seven-day quarantine and a test for COVID-19 starting June 15.
According to Pieciak, the Scott administration was confident those regions now allowed to freely travel into Vermont were areas with enough testing capacity to accurately track the spread of COVID-19 through their communities.
“The places where basically most of the reopening is happening, we do have confidence widespread testing available,” Pieciak said.
Scott hinted that the state planned to revisit its quarantine requirements in the coming weeks.
“This first phase will still only be a small portion of our northeastern region, but it’s a step in this process,” Scott said. “In the coming weeks, we expect to further reduce these quarantine requirements to get this important sector of economy moving again, but in a safe way.”
Restaurants were among the first businesses and public spaces closed in March in response to COVID-19, an easily transmitted disease that, while mild for most, could manifest in severe or even life-threatening illness for some of those infected.
With the lockdown keeping restaurants and bars limited to takeout and delivery – and more recently limited outdoor dining – the industry, traditionally run on thin profit margins even under normal circumstances, has been among the sectors most heavily impacted by COVID-19.
A Vermont Public Radio report from May suggested that as many as 30 percent of Vermont’s restaurants wouldn’t reopen once the pandemic passes.
Scott acknowledged Friday the limited reopening for restaurants likely wouldn’t be enough to sustain the industry in the long-term, but billed his latest turn of the spigot as a starting point as the state gradually eases into a “new normal” of working during the pandemic.
“I know we still have a very long way to go to help our restaurants get back on their feet and I know they can’t make it on 25 percent capacity, but we’ve got to start somewhere,” Scott said. “We’ll be able to build on this if the numbers move in the right direction.”
Scott also said his order for reopening restaurants came with room for local governments to keep restrictions in place “if there is a local health reason to do so.”