GEORGIA — As the Georgia selectboard moves forward with this year's budget process, a major question to tackle is police coverage for the town.
Milton Police is currently patrolling Georgia at an average of eight hours a week, but the board concluded at a Sept. 26 meeting that amount of time is not meeting the demand.
Selectboard chair Doug Bergstrom said he and Georgia Town Administrator Cheryl Letourneau met with Milton Police Chief Stephen Laroche, Milton Town Manager Don Turner and Milton Public Safety Director Michaela Foody to discuss options.
Speeding has been an issue for Georgia, he said, adding that Laroche said Georgia Shore Road is the worst road he’s ever seen in terms of speeding.
In an interview Tuesday morning, Laroche said 85% of vehicles traveling along Georgia Shore Road were going 40 miles per hour, which is 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Around a year ago, Milton Police installed a stealth device on Georgia Shore Road to take traffic counts and speeding data, Laroche said.
The average speed among all vehicles clocked in around 35 miles per hour, 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to the data. In addition, one vehicle was clocked at 55 miles per hour.
“In this case, it's clear there is an issue with speeding,” Laroche said.
Milton Police are receiving an increasing number of speeding reports from Georgia residents as well, Laroche said, though the same is true in Milton as well.
Georgia found itself without any police coverage after the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced it would be breaking its four-year contract with the town. Sheriff Roger Langevin said the department couldn’t handle the financial losses that were expected to incur during the final year of the contract.
Georgia town officials said then they were given little notice about the move, which forced the town to have conversations with multiple other law enforcement agencies as a replacement.
The temporary solution in late July 2021 for Milton Police to patrol Georgia for eight hours a week at $60 an hour was extended in December. Town officials now say that coverage is not enough and the town needs to look at other options.
Under the Franklin County Sheriff's contract, the town was receiving 40 hours of coverage a week.
Bergstrom said patrols are needed in Georgia to curtail the speeding.
“[Georgia Shore Road] has a lot of pedestrian traffic, a lot of biking traffic, I mean there’s all sorts of people down there and it's just not wide enough to handle that,” Bergstrom said. “But there’s no [police] coverage.”
Now, the Georgia selectboard is starting discussions with police departments to up the town’s coverage this budget cycle.
Bergstrom said at the meeting that he and Letourneau discussed with Milton what some options could look like. He said Milton is drawing up a plan with dollar amounts so the board can decide what direction they want to go.
A good next step would be to do the same with St. Albans City Police as well as other departments, Bergstrom said.
The board agreed the new contract would need to be for a minimum of five years and should have its own ballot article on Town Meeting Day.
Selectboard member Carolyn Branagan said leaving it to the public is the right thing to do.
“That’s exactly what we did with the recreational item last year, because we didn’t know how the public was going to go on it,” said selectboard member Carolyn Branagan. “Again we don’t know how the public will go on this police thing. Set it out by itself; we can have a separate discussion at Town Meeting and votes will land where they do.”
(1) comment
Perhaps the speed limit should be raised?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.