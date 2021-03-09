ST. ALBANS — The city has a new safe haven with fresh paint, a custom kitchen, showers, towels, internet and space for youths to create opportunity: Spectrum Youth & Family Services Drop-In Center.
“It’s for whatever their need is,” said program manager Stefanie Comstock. “We are a place where they can come and hang out, be warm, shower, get laundry done, get two meals a day and snacks, access our wifi, and be with people who care about them.”
A new space has officially opened its doors 223 Lake Street, formerly a vacant Salvation Army Building. Bright, clean windows with modestly designed partially-frosted windows, comfy armchairs and and an iMac, and even a foosball table are featured in the remodeled space, which is based on Spectrum’s Burlington location.
The St. Albans site is open to ages 14-24.
Spectrum is estimating the annual cost of running the new drop-in site will be around $275,000, meaning it has enough for the renovations currently being completed on the site and then operating costs for about a year and a half. The 2,000-square-foot location was acquired through a long-term lease. Spectrum plans to sublet part of the building out to help offset costs. After that, fundraising and donations will be paramount to keeping it going.
In addition to case managers, games, counselors and friends, Comstock said even an air hockey table is on the way. And even the community of St. Albans is stepping up to do its part: Comstock is looking forward to making contact with local school systems to be able to access Chromebooks and other pieces of equipment young adults can use for job applications, college applications and general supports.
“We want this to be a place they can come to,” Comstock said. “A good healthy space.”
There’s more to come to the already pristine location: Comstock said she’s already been in talks with local organizations about acquiring technology and computers, plush furniture, and local meal train cooks who are willing to cook lunches and dinners for anyone who comes to the drop-in center in need of some warm, home-cooked food.
Because who doesn’t love a serving of Vermont home cooking?
“We just want people to know that there’s a good, warm place (where they can plan),” Comstock said.
Stainless steel appliances, state of the art bathrooms, access to bathrooms and laundry cleaning are just some of the noted nods to the human right of health and hygiene, health and wellness of this central location.
The center will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for free lunch and dinner plates and multiple activities in an accessible location on Lake Street leading right into the city.
“This (location) just seemed like the perfect fit,” Comstock said. “A lot of the youth who will access the center downtown live here in this area.”
