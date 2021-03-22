ST. ALBANS — While sleeping outside together in groups is not condoned during COVID-19, local leaders from around the state are still sleeping outside in solidarity, even if it rains.
“I might pitch a tent, if that happens,” said Rep. Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans, who said he intends to sleep on his porch. “It could make for a rough night, but I’m committed to sleeping outside in solidarity.”
This year will mark a decade since the annual Sleep Out was created as a way to raise funds to support resources for homeless youth who are served by Spectrum Youth and Family Services.
The idea is simple: for one night, participants raise money and choose a spot to sleep outside to raise awareness for the experiences and struggles that youth facing homelessness go through every day and every night. The event typically will raise $300,000 in one year alone, according to the organization.
“There has been a lack of this important resource for youth in our community,” McCarthy said. “Spectrum has a model that really works ... When the Common Ground Youth Center at the Barlow Street School closed, there wasn’t that kind of resource. It’s been sorely missing.”
In a release, Spectrum said almost 300 people including community and business leaders, families and students are participating in the Sleep Out this Friday, March 26, from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 27.
But because gathering in groups is not allowed, this year it is a Virtual Sleep Out. Participants can choose where they’re going to sleep and join the gathering virtually by posting to social media and tuning in to the virtual programs, which are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
McCarthy said it was when he started volunteering at the Common Ground Teen Center in 2008 that he realized what a vital resource the centers provided.
“(The center is) for whatever their need is,” said Spectrum Program Manager Stefanie Comstock of the newly opened drop-in center on Lake Street in St. Albans City. “We are a place where they can come and hang out, be warm, shower, get laundry done, get two meals a day and snacks, access our wifi, and be with people who care about them.”
Spectrum’s newest space opened its doors 223 Lake St. earlier this month in a formerly a vacant Salvation Army Building. Bright, clean windows with modestly designed partially-frosted windows, comfy armchairs and and an iMac, and even a foosball table are featured in the remodeled space, which is based on Spectrum’s Burlington location. Funds from the sleep-out will go toward programs and facilities like the drop-in center.
“It’s a place to do your homework, it’s a safe place to be with adults,” McCarthy said. “Having a place that is safe and reliable even if just for filling out a job or college application ... I want to make sure this resource is off to a good start.”
Spectrum is estimating the annual cost of running the new drop-in site will be around $275,000, meaning it has enough for the renovations currently being completed on the site and then operating costs for about a year and a half. The 2,000-square-foot location was acquired through a long-term lease. Spectrum plans to sublet part of the building out to help offset costs. After that, fundraising and donations will be paramount to keeping it going.
This year’s Virtual Sleep Out is sponsored by FoodScience Corporation, National Life Group, PC Construction, Wyatt Investment Research, Seventh Generation, Vermont Gas, VSECU and others, and teams of participants have formed across Northern Vermont.
Registered student teams include the Browns River Middle School Red Teams, Browns River Middle School Black Team, BHS Heroes, College Street Congregational Church Youth Group, CVU Volunteer Outreach Club, Essex High School, Mount Mansfield Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Schoolhouse Strong, Troop 631, Vermont Commons School Flying Turtles and Williston Troop 692.
Corporate teams include Dealer.com, Seventh Generation, Red Hot Chilly Dippers, Hallam ICS, VSECU, Ursa Major, Rose Computers, VIP, North Star Leasing and Northwestern Medical Center.
McCarthy said he started fundraising two weeks ago, and since then has successfully raised $1,265.
“At this rate, I should be able to get over the $1,500 mark,” McCarthy said. “This event in particular is really fun, it’s so easy, and people understand the need. They want to give.”
