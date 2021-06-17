ST. ALBANS -- The Multicultural Youth Program at Spectrum Youth & Family Services was recently selected to receive a 2021 “Summer Matters for All” grant in the amount of $57,000.
“After such a difficult year for our community and particularly multicultural communities, these funds will allow us to provide a much-needed support and relief for the youth,” said Remy-Brice Uwilingiyimana, the Multicultural Youth Program Manager. “Being able to increase our staff capacity, allows us to increase the number of young people we can impact within our programs.”
According to a release, the grants were funded by federal dollars secured by Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Burlington) and administered by Vermont Afterschool, and were awarded to summer camps, libraries, municipalities, teen centers, non-profit social services organizations to increase the lengths of the programming, slots available in the programs, and to increase their affordability and accessibility.
Because of these grant funds, Spectrum Youth Programs are held at no charge to participants, and transportation, snacks and other basic needs are provided, a release stated.
Interested parties can access Spectrum’s programming information by emailing the MYP team at myp@spectrumvt.org or calling (802) 864-7423 x428.
