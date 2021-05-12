ST. ALBANS CITY — Spectrum Youth and Family Services’ St. Albans location has gotten a high-tech boost courtesy of Comcast.
As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast recently announced it has equipped four nonprofit organizations in Vermont with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones.” The free WiFi coverage provided by Comcast at these community centers is expected to help hundreds of low-income students get online and do their schoolwork.
“In this world of remote learning and virtual meetings, our Comcast Lift Zone site has allowed the youth we serve at our Drop-In Center in St. Albans to access a safe space where they can attend class virtually and complete their schoolwork,” said Will Towne, director of housing and operations for Spectrum Youth & Family Services. “In addition, they are able to virtually attend sessions with their therapists, case managers and other community providers, outside of their homes in a private location. This kind of support from Comcast has been invaluable.”
The Spectrum location opened in March at 223 Lake St., formerly a vacant Salvation Army Building. Bright, clean windows with modestly designed partially-frosted windows, comfy armchairs and and an iMac, and even a foosball table are featured in the remodeled space, which is based on Spectrum’s Burlington location.
The St. Albans site is open to ages 14-24.
Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which, since 2011, has now connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people in America to broadband internet at home, including approximately 6,900 households in Vermont.
The announcement comes on the heels of Comcast’s recent $1 billion commitment over the next 10 years to help further close the digital divide and give even more low-income students and families the tools and resources they need to succeed in a digital world.
“We are proud to partner with community organizations across the state and equip them with fast WiFi service to provide residents with safe and reliable connectivity to learn, access vital online services, and connect virtually with friends and loved-ones,” said Dennis Mathew, senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England Region, which includes Vermont. “This effort is part of our ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet and provide resources to help them fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy.”
