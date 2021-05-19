ST. ALBANS CITY — Spectrum Youth and Family Services received a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Vermont Community Development Program as part of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development to support the new Drop-In Center on 223 Lake St.
Modeled after Spectrum’s Burlington location, the St. Albans Drop-In Center is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering free lunch and dinner, showers, laundry, mentoring, coaching, and activities to youth ages 14-22. It opened its doors in early March.
“We are so grateful to have this support from the Vermont Community Development Program,” said Mark Redmond, executive director at Spectrum. “This grant will provide direct, practical support to young people in Franklin County. They can get lunch and dinner, take a shower, do laundry, find new clothing and hygiene items, get connected to counseling and other services, and get help with homework, job applications, resumes, and so much more.”
In-person, 30-minute tours of the Drop-In Center will be held the week of May 17 to 21. Interested community members can sign up for an available timeslot at spcvt.org/tours. Contact Stefanie Comstock with any questions at scomstock@spectrumvt.org.
Located in Burlington, Vermont, Spectrum Youth & Family Services helps teens and young adults ages 14-24 meet their basic needs, access mental health counseling and substance use coaching, and get help with employment, education, and living independently in order to thrive as young adults. Learn more at www.spectrumvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.