Special Olympics Vermont is seeking volunteers to help make it's fall games a success. The games are being held from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center in St. Albans.
There are a variety of positions that volunteers can take to help support the Franklin County Maple Leafs and other teams as they compete. Contact info@vtso.org with any questions or concerns and to get contact information to sign up. They can also show up on the day of the event from 9 a.m. until the end of the games.
Ways to Volunteer:
