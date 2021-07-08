On Monday, July 19 Congressman Peter Welch will speak at the St. Albans station to celebrate the return of the Vermonter train.
Others scheduled to speak are Chair of the House Transportation Committee Rep. Diane Lanpher, Amtrak Vice President Ray Lang, Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn and St. Albans Mayor Tim Smith among others.
Operation Lifesaver will be giving short presentations on railway safety. Additionally, $1 train tickets will be available for attendees to travel within Vermont and shuttles will be available to take attendees back to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.