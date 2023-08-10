Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Clinton, Grand Isle, north central Chittenden and western Franklin Counties through 400 PM EDT... At 312 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mooers to near Beekmantown to Schuyler Falls. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Mooers, Champlain, Georgia, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town, South Alburgh, Alburgh, Alburgh Dunes State Park, North Hero, Isle La Motte, Rouses Point, Highgate, Georgia Center, and Alburgh Village. This includes the following highways... Interstate 87 between mile markers 143 and 175. Interstate 89 between mile markers 103 and 129. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Champlain, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH