ST. ALBANS — The attempted second-degree murder charge for a South Burlington man has been upgraded to a murder charge.
Mbyayenge Mafuta, 22, allegedly beat his Northwest State Correctional Facility cellmate Jeffrey Hall, 55, on Dec. 22, 2022. Hall died on March 10 of this year due to injuries from the alleged beating, according to authorities.
Vermont State Police announced Tuesday they had received the final autopsy report from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The report determined Hall’s cause of death to be complications of blunt force trauma to the head and his manner of death to be homicide.
In the days leading up to the alleged incident, Mafuta was reportedly “screaming and banging things around in his cell” and told a corrections officer that he “was hearing voices and they would not stop,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in January.
Mafuta was moved to a segregated cell at the prison on Dec. 19, but was returned to the cell he shared with Hall the following day upon recommendation from mental health experts at the prison.
Prior to the alleged incident on Dec. 22, there were no reported issues between Mafuta and Hall, according to the affidavit.
Mafuta, who remains incarcerated without bail, is ordered to appear for arraignment on the murder charge on Aug. 22 in the St. Albans Criminal Division of Vermont superior court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.