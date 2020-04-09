ST. ALBANS – The Northwest Vermont Solid Waste District (NWSWD) has temporarily closed its trash and recycling drop-off site at the St. Albans Wastewater Treatment Plant “immediately and until further notice.”
The district announced the closure earlier this week, citing “COVID-19 related staffing shortages,” and recommended users of the St. Albans site instead bring their waste to NWSWD’s Georgia facility or the Casella facility in Highgate.
NWSWD is also limiting use of its sites to only household bagged trash, household recycling and food waste.
“Unfortunate news for St. Albans residents from [NWDWD] about the St. Albans drop-off site,” a statement from St. Albans City read on the city’s official Facebook site. “Early indications are that this is temporary. The city will continue to monitor the situation.”
NWSWD’s administrative offices in Georgia, closed near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a precaution, remain closed to the public.
NWSWD isn’t alone in closing drop-off sites in response to the pandemic.
Last month, the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) closed most of its drop-off centers in Chittenden County, leaving only its Williston site open. Like NWSWD, the CSWD linked the closures to staffing shortages.
CWSD has also placed limits on what items it would accept at its remaining facility, limits the district attributed to precautions regarding COVID-19, and set a $10 flat fee.
Vermont’s Dept. of Environmental Conservation has proposed language changes to Vermont’s universal recycling law exempting haulers from separating trash and recyclables for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and delaying the law’s composting mandates to 2021.
According to testimony before the Vermont laegislature from the state’s environmental commissioner, the proposal was meant to accommodate widespread staffing shortages among waste haulers and address safety concerns regarding how long the coronavirus causing COVID-19 could survive on different recyclable materials.
According to NWSWD, the district’s drop-off sites in Bakersfield, Georgia, Montgomery and North Hero remain open, as do transfer stations operated by Casella in Alburgh, Grand Isle and Highgate.
The solid waste district is asking that all users continue adhering to social distancing practices and “use sites as quickly as possible,” practices intended to limit the chances for COVID-19 to spread.
“If you’re feeling ill, please don’t come to our sites,” the district wrote online. “Our staff and your neighbors thank you.”
More information is available online at https://nwswd.org/.