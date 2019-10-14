Kevin John LeBlanc and Skyler Rae Greene were married on Sept. 1, 2019 in Charlotte, Vt.
Skyler is the daughter of William “Mike” & Lynn Greene of Richmond and Mark & Karen Garrand of Highgate. Kevin is the son of Steve & Kelly LeBlanc of Swanton.
The ceremony and reception were held at The Old Lantern Inn; Kevin’s aunt, Denise LeBlanc Payea officicated. The bride was attended by bridal party: Rachel Hemond, Nicole Greene, Holly Billado, Cortney Garrand, Jenna Perez and Ashley LeBlanc. The groom was attended by groomsman: Ryan Nadeau, Chris LeBlanc, Tony Vorse, Turner Ede, Dan Billado and Jon Perez. The ring bearer was their godson Maddox Perez and the flower girl, Izabella Billado.
The bride graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 2013, is currently attending college at Community College of Vermont and is currently employed with Edge Pharma in Colchester, Vt. as a HR Generalist. The groom graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union in 2012, is currently attending college at Vermont Technical College and is currently employed with Alliance Mechanical as a HVAC Installer.
The couple will make their home in Berkshire.