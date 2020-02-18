ST. ALBANS – The Social Security Administration (SSA) is warning people to be on the look out for scammers posing as government officials asking for personal information or threatening arrest and other legal action.
The SSA advises recipients of suspicious calls hang up, do not provide any money or personal information, and report the scam to the Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.
According to a release from SSA, people need to be wary of email reporting problems with one’s Social Security Number and requests to pay fines or debts with retail gift cards, wire transfers, prepaid debit cards, internet currency or by mailing cash.
The SSA also advises people to be on the look out for calls and emails pretending to represent SSA or another government agency, and those threatening arrest or other legal action.
While SSA may call in some situations, the agency will never threaten you, suspend your Social Security Number, demand immediate payment or require payments through cash, gift cards, prepaid debit cards or wire transfers.
Readers can learn more at oig.ssa.gov/scam.