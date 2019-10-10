MONTPELIER – On Thursday, Governor Phil Scott announced Mike Smith will be the next secretary of the Agency Human Services, taking over a position vacated by Al Gobeille.
“I’m pleased to appoint Mike to this post. He has served in many different leadership roles across state government and the non-profit and private sectors,” Scott said in a written statement. “As was the case with his predecessor, Al Gobeille, Mike has a wide and varied background and has been a dynamic and effective leader. I feel fortunate to attract Vermonters with such skill and integrity into state government. Their leadership ability is an incredibly important and critical part of the work we are doing to strengthen the economy, make Vermont more affordable and protect the most vulnerable.”
Smith began his career serving in the U.S. Navy, first with Underwater Demolition Team 21 and then as a member of SEAL Team Two. Smith’s experience spans more than 35 years and a range of executive leadership positions in both the public and private sector. His public sector career includes serving in the Vermont House of Representatives from 1977-78 and as deputy state treasurer from 1995-99. Smith also served as the secretary of administration and secretary of human services in the administration of Governor Jim Douglas. Most recently, he has been serving as interim president and CEO of the Vermont Information Technology Leaders, Inc. (VITL).
“I want to thank Governor Scott for this opportunity,” said Smith. “I know from experience the significance and complexity of this job as well as the influence it has on achieving the Governor’s goals of growing the economy, making the state more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable. I look forward to joining the Governor’s team and getting started on this work,” Smith added.
Smith will fill the vacancy left by former Secretary Al Gobeille, who stepped down at the end of June. Martha Maksym has served as acting secretary for the last three months; Monica Hutt has served as acting deputy secretary.
“I want to thank Acting Secretary Maksym and Acting Deputy Secretary Hutt for stepping up to lead the Agency these last three months,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Their talent and leadership will remain a valuable asset to the Agency.”
Smith’s first day as secretary will be on Monday, October 28. Acting Secretary Maksym will then return to her previous role as deputy secretary.