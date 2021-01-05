ST. ALBANS — These days it’s a buyer’s market and Vermont doesn’t have many homes to spare.
“Every week, almost every day, we see more coming under contract than coming on the market,” said PJ Poquette of Poquette Realty in St. Albans, who has weathered 26 years as a realtor.
The real estate market has surged over the past year after COVID-19 plagued cities and urbanized townships, causing many to flock to the pastoral havens of the mountains and fields of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
According to a market report of Franklin County homes published by Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, the number of single family homes sold in January through September is up 12.2% over the previous report period, with the average sale price and median sale price increasing to $252,186 (7.8%) and $246,000 (5.6%), respectively.
Condo sales were even higher, with unit sales increasing 52.6% and the average days on the market decreasing 40.6%.
“We’ve seen more with Vermonters, but more with out-of-staters than is normal,” Poquette said. “You look at a house online and wait for it and expect to have that house on the market in the future.”
Poquette said the buyer’s market on real estate in Vermont has many purchasing site-unseen, with many folks hoping for a work-from-home experience in the bucolic paradise of cow land, according to real estate experts.
“I can’t tell you how many times selling to the out-of-staters, where the first question is ‘Does this have high -speed internet?’” Poquette said. “When they don’t have to deal with this commute to New York City or Boston every day now, people change where they want to live.”
Vermont’s efforts of late have been aimed at recruiting out-of-staters and others to reap the benefits of a rural, community-oriented lifestyle, through programs such as the Remote Worker Grant Program that provides $10,000 to eligible remote employees to move to Vermont.
“You’re starting to see empty storefronts get businesses in them [in Georgia, Vermont],” said Nate Formalarie, communications director of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing. “Having people move here is definitely a goal ... we view it as a positive thing, but it is a delicate balance.”
Northwest Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Catherine Dimitruck said that the balance is currently hopefully struck, with a mind to the potential commerce and business coming to Vermont while keeping the housing market quenched.
Dimitruck said her family searched for weeks this summer to help find a home for a family member, and after being one of a few offers on a particular property, finally secured a sale at 10% above asking price. And for Dimitruck, that echoes the effect the current housing market may have on rental rates due to supply not meeting demand.
“It puts pressure on our rental market — if those who are renting cannot afford to move on to home ownership, that continues the pressure on our rental market,” Dimitruck said.
Dimitruck also expressed concern for issues of equity, diversity and home ownership rates for the state’s minority population, and the ability for prospective buyers to be able to secure land and housing in Vermont.
And what about the family farm? Dimitruck also expressed concern that, because it is an aggressive buyer’s market, the development of agricultural land in Vermont is not off the table, especially if a wealthy buyer offers a landowner a good price.
“If you’re a property owner, it puts more onus on communities to responsibly encourage housing opportunities to serve more households,” Dimitruck said.
The burden then would be on the lack of water and sewer capacities, Dimitruck said, which, given the lack of workforce in Vermont, may lead to slower development opportunities and therefore slower development into additional housing.
But is it good for the economy?
“On a whole, yes,” Dimitruck said. “As long as we are thoughtful about how that happens. We need to encourage growth while having it be a positive impact on the community. I have concerns about how a tight housing market might detract people from moving to the area.”
Lindsay Jackson, realtor at Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, has been working as a realtor since 2017 and as an administrator since 2016. She said it’s the lifestyle of Vermont that’s driving the market.
“We have a beautiful lake, we’re health conscious, we have natural food stores, an alternative way of living, the mountains...we just don’t have a lot of jobs,” Jackson said. “All of my friends moved out of state because they couldn’t get jobs in their industry field here.”
She said many buyers are submitting offers 10% and 20% over the asking price, and of the buyers Jackson said she has helped secure homes in Vermont, around 40% have been out of state buyers.
Realtors say many in the market who are now able to work from home are heavily considering buying a treehouse in the woods of the Green Mountains.
“The average age of resident in Vermont was 60 in 2019,” Jackson said. “We weren’t attracting the younger generations ... but more and more industries have been looking to break into Vermont.”
There has also been a decrease in interest rates, Poquette said, which could serve to offset the costs of buying a home, but with the lack of skilled labor in Vermont, framers, contractors and skilled professionals are a high commodity.
And Poquette said after the housing boom of 2000, Vermont only stands to benefit from the rising interest.
“We saw the bubble burst once before, and you saw housing prices fall maybe 10-20%,” Poquette said. “Because Vermont has slower growth, prices don’t appreciate as rapidly, but they dont depreciate...You have to build new housing for the anticipated growth. It can be a little frustrating where right now you have very little housing and consistent increase.”
