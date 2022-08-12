HIGHGATE — A minor died from injuries sustained in a single-motor-vehicle crash Wednesday on Route 78 in Highgate.
Kyle J. Benway, age 17, was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee near Raven Drive when the vehicle left the traveled portion of the road and overturned. Benway was ejected from the vehicle in the process. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a report by the Vermont State Police.
Benway was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center around 1 a.m., where he died from injuries sustained during the crash.
The incident remains under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.
