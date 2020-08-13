MONTPELIER — A local couple is at the heart of a Vermont Supreme Court case which could determine if evidence ceased by federal officers not following Vermont's requirements for a legal search may be used in court.
According to an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief filed by Attorney General T.J. Donovan, Richford residents Phillip Walker-Brazie and Brandi Lena-Butterfield were returning home after visiting family in New Hampshire on Aug. 12, 2018 when they were stopped by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Route 105 near Jay.
Believing they would find evidence of drug smuggling in the vehicle, the officers searched the car without first obtaining a warrant or the consent of the Walker-Brazie and Lena-Butterfield.
Solicitor General Benjamin Battles, who drafted the brief on behalf of the attorney general, notes that Vermont police officers could not legally conduct such a search. The Vermont Supreme Court (VSC) has previously held that Article 11 of the state constitution bans warrantless searches unless the owner of the premises or vehicle has consented to the search.
The CBP officers found psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana in the vehicle. That evidence was given to Vermont State Police officers, and drug possession charges were filed against both Walker-Brazie and Lena-Butterfield in Orleans County Superior Court.
A judge in the case ruled the drugs admissible, but has allowed the defense to file an interlocutory appeal (one which takes place while a case is ongoing rather than after a final ruling). Donovan has entered the case on the side of the defense, arguing that because the couple is charged in a Vermont court with violating Vermont state law on a Vermont roadway, Vermont law should determine whether or not the evidence is admissible.
The attorney general doesn't dispute that federal law allows CBP officers to conduct warrantless searches within 100 miles of the border. However, he argues the fruits of those searches shouldn't be admitted as evidence in a state court when the search violates Vermont law.
"A person charged with a crime in a Vermont court should be entitled to the protection of the Vermont Constitution. When the State seeks to introduce evidence seized in Vermont to convict someone of a Vermont offense in a Vermont court, Vermont law should determine admissibility," Battles wrote.
Should the court agree with the defense, and the attorney general, it would be a change to current Vermont law, which has allowed the fruits of those searches to be used in state cases.
In the 1996 case State v. Coburn, the VSC determined that “the federal interest in the conduct at issue outweighs Vermont’s interest,” and thus “the Vermont Constitution does not apply to the conduct of federal government officials acting under the exclusive federal authority to safeguard the borders of the United States,” Battles wrote. But that case involved an international traveler arriving by plane and being searched at the airport.
In those circumstances, a reasonable person would expect a search, Battles argued. For that reason, evidence collected from searches at the border itself by federal agents would still be admissible, even if the VSC determines that Article 11 applies to evidence gathered by federal officers and used in state cases.
But when the person has not left the country and is simply driving on a Vermont road, such an expectation does not exist, he noted.
“Vermonters are entitled to the full protections under the Vermont Constitution, regardless of which law enforcement agency is involved,” Donovan said in a written statement announcing the filing. “Federal government involvement does not diminish or erode the protections afforded to Vermonters under the Vermont Constitution.”