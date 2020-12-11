RICHFORD – Several months ago, residents in the Town of Richford heard about a Vermont State Police (VSP) pilot project for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined their meetings in the spring.
Questioning and conversations were tense.
Residents wondered why state police would have to rely on a pilot program when there were clear concerns with criminal activity in the small Franklin County town. Police would answer how the town’s remoteness made regular patrols a challenge for VSP’s thinly staffed St. Albans Barracks.
Months later, the conversations that began in a town hall packed with concerned residents and VSP leadership, would later lead to new events coloring Richford’s downtown, created by groups of people who, prior to VSP’s pilot, had yet to share a room together.
“What I think came out of this was the fact community members came together,” longtime Richford resident and selectperson Linda Collins told the Messenger in a recent interview. “People are getting together to talk.”
It’s still far too soon to say whether the pilot program would have any results on addressing Richford’s policing concerns, according to the station commander from VSP’s St. Albans Barracks, Lt. Jerry Partin.
The pilot, dubbed “intelligence-based policing” – or IBP – by the lieutenant for the program’s focus on intelligence gathering within communities, typically takes more than half a decade to really begin whittling into smaller town’s crime rates, according to Partin.
“We’re just scratching the surface right now in Richford,” Partin recently told the Messenger. “It takes a lot of time to sift through stuff.”
However, as a pandemic again sidelines IBP’s in-person meetings in Richford, those involved appear optimistic about what the program holds for Richford and what the meetings have already brought to this corner of Franklin County.
Richford had clear policing concerns
When IBP meetings resumed in Richford in August, residents had a long list of concerns tailored heavily toward what seemed like a lack of police coverage in the town.
At the time, Partin had said he had too few troopers to spare from the St. Albans Barracks to maintain the kind of regular presence asked for by Richford residents while still being able to guarantee a VSP presence in the rest of Northwest Vermont.
“If we could be up here, we would be up here,” Partin told the Messenger recently. “We have to work smarter. We have to do something different.”
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), meanwhile, had its hands tied by its contract with the Town of Richford, which guaranteed only three days of a sheriff’s office presence after budgeting concerns led Richford officials to cut back on police spending.
At the same time, Partin described Richford as having a “drug problem,” one some said was potentially made worse by Richford’s distance from social programs and addiction services – and policing services – based largely out of St. Albans.
“We have to be honest, you have a drug problem,” Partin said. “Drugs are being brought into the community and they’re being targeted.”
Residents also described concerns with an apparent spike in delinquency and vandalism, while a local hotel, then home to homeless Vermonters sheltered through the state’s pandemic-related voucher program, began courting a larger number of emergency policing and ambulance calls.
“It was becoming an issue,” Collins, who also doubles as Richford’s health officer, told the Messenger. “Our little town budget couldn’t absorb the extra calls.”
Some residents’ blame for Richford’s concerns regarding crime had also drifted toward what other residents had criticized as negative stereotypes for the community’s transient, lower-income residents.
Is IBP an answer for policing in Richford?
Partin, when reached by the Messenger earlier this month, said it was far too soon to say whether IBP would ultimately help VSP with policing Richford.
The method, which seeks in part to open channels of communication between community members and police for the police to better tailor their response, can take somewhere between five and seven years before state police can really point to results, according to the lieutenant.
Part of that will also stem from whatever initiatives the community takes up as a result of regular meetings through IBP as well. The model leans heavily on grassroots involvement focused instead on the community needs underlying criminal activity and, per Partin, parsing those needs can take time.
“It’s not like you need to have a big answer right away,” Partin told the Messenger. “It just takes some time and some patience.”
More immediately, some steps have been taken to opening the communications channels Partin hopes police can tap to better inform their own emergency responses to Richford.
Posters advertising the St. Albans Barracks’ IBP program have been hung around town, asking for residents to report signs of drug activity, theft, assault and child endangerment to the barracks either by phone or through an IBP-specific email address: VSPStAlbansIBP@Vermont.gov.
In the weeks since, Richford has also been able to secure emergency pandemic funding to bring further FCSO patrols to the Richford area, according to Collins, and the hotel used for emergency housing for the homeless has since been removed from the state’s voucher program.
Richford’s pilot with IBP has also opened a door for providers who can sometimes struggle with meeting people in Richford due to the community’s distance from service and treatment hubs in St. Albans and the perception that support services weren’t available in Richford itself.
One of those providers, Melinda White, an access coordinator from Phoenix House’s St. Albans clinic, has become increasingly involved with ongoing IBP meetings in Richford after attending one of those meetings alongside several other providers in early October.
The forum, White later told the Messenger, offered a chance to address some of the frustrations and stigmas Richford residents had regarding their more economically vulnerable community members and, by the end, begin pondering ways to better provide for those residents.
“I think IBP could be very positive and powerful in this community,” White told the Messenger earlier this month.
According to White, the Phoenix House, a nonprofit drug and rehabilitation agency that recently took over addiction services once offered by the Northwestern Medical Center, has recently partnered with the region’s restorative justice center to try and bring some more regular service to Richford.
The two organizations have worked on some form of an agreement with the Northern Tier Center for Health, a federally-qualified health center based in Richford, to host those services from the NOTCH’s Richford campus, but a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Vermont has put those plans on hold.
“We’re not giving up on that,” White said. “We’re committed to bringing more services to Richford.”
Where has IBP been the most successful in Richford?
As a model, IBP’s goals extend beyond policing intelligence. A list of “essential goals” defined by Partin incorporates other steps, ranging from establishing strong youth and prevention programming, and building relationships within the community and with other resource providers.
In many of those cases, Partin said his role as the VSP’s station commander in St. Albans was limited to merely “providing a table” other community members can gather around. In some cases, that might be all the state police can contribute.
“Sometimes we can provide resources,” Partin said. “Sometimes we can’t.”
In Richford’s case, among the most obvious successes could have been spotted in Richford’s downtown about a week ago. On Dec. 5, a parade of vehicles decked in holiday lights rolled through Richford, making up for the community’s typical holiday events put on hold due to COVID-19.
Earlier in the year, Richford residents also organized a Harvest Festival, another returning event attended, in part, by local police departments covering Richford.
“I think it’s really nice,” Collins said. “I think people are out and trying to make the best of it.”
Partin, who’s seen communities elsewhere in Vermont both succeed and ultimately abandon the IBP process, seemed optimistic when he last spoke with the Messenger.
“I’m excited,” Partin said. “They’ll reap the rewards.”
