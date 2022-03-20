FRANKLIN COUNTY — When Deputy Karry Andileigh saw an older woman driving dangerously due to her age, Andileigh knew she would probably have to take the woman’s keys away.
But she still wanted to make the uncomfortable experience into a positive one for the driver.
Months later, the woman invited Andileigh to dinner.
Andileigh’s approach and the subsequent results are part of the latest initiative launched by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to make mental health a part of how the police agency does its business.
This past month, FCSO officially rolled out its crisis response team, the lynchpin of its efforts to create a more empathetic approach to policing. Headed by Andileigh, the six-person team’s goal is to have a 24/7 response service that can send out a deputy or a crew of them specializing in mental health response to whatever situation may need it.
So far, the sheriff’s office has used the group to help negotiate down a potentially dangerous domestic situation where one person barricaded himself inside a residence and threatened to hurt those inside.
It’s also been sent out as a mental health support team to help a property owner deal with losing her 28 horses via an animal rescue after age affected her ability to properly take care of them.
“We wanted to make sure that she had what she needed as well,” Capt. John Grismore said.
But the crisis response team also plays a larger role within the sheriff’s office as the agency looks to equip every deputy with at least some knowledge of how to respond to a mental health situation. In contrast to the St. Albans Police Department’s efforts to embed mental health clinicians with officers, the FCSO is looking to upskill its entire department.
That’s not to say that other departments aren’t training their officers in mental health, but Grismore said the sheriff’s office is putting extra emphasis on the subject by developing a series of training programs specifically focused on mental health response.
Grismore said the approach is cheaper, the deployment is faster and with the crisis response team making up the core of the service, its specialized response is available 24/7 instead of only when clinicians are available.
Nurses, nurse practitioners and doctors
Grismore described the new program as taking a three pillar approach. First, the sheriff’s office creates the central, specialized team who has the most training in mental health response practices. Second, the rest of the department is trained to better respond to mental health situations, and third, the department increases mental health awareness for its own deputies.
Grismore compared the organization of the new initiative to how healthcare workers provide medical services. Not every situation requires a doctor, and sometimes, a nurse practitioner can do what’s necessary. Or sometimes, a nurse can take care of the issue.
In the same way, there would be different levels of mental health response training for each deputy. The crisis response team, or the core team, would be akin to the service a nurse practitioner can provide. Andileigh, who is currently looking to earn her doctorate in general psychology, would be the literal doctor.
Andileigh said she got into law enforcement partially to see how such an approach could be put into practice. In her past job at the Howard Center, she said she worked with individuals who had difficult experiences with law enforcement and wanted to see if a mental health approach could be adapted in policing to help those in need.
She gave an example of someone with autism, who may be nonverbal. In such a situation, an officer verbally making requests would not be able to get answers to the questions he or she is asking, and the situation could escalate.
If a department, however, can receive information about the needs of such an individual prior to making a response, the deputy with the required skill set could be sent to the scene.
Follow-ups could then be made if an individual required additional services from the slate of nonprofits available. Eventually, Grismore said he’d even like to see FCSO hire someone to just fill that follow-up role to make sure that anyone who could benefit from connecting with mental health services or substance abuse disorder nonprofits gets what they need.
“[Mental health] may not be our problem, but it’s an opportunity to offer better policing services,” Grismore said.
New needs and old traditions
Grismore said he doesn’t think there’s necessarily more mental health problems suffered by the public than there were in previous decades, but there definitely has been an increase in awareness of such issues.
Combine that awareness with the spotlight shone on police departments after the George Floyd protests, and he said police officers have been given a chance to re-examine their approaches.
“The media applied its focus on a lot of negative cases. It wasn’t us involved, but we’re uniform-wearers and that was an opportunity to figure out why we do what we do and how we do what we do,” Grismore said.
For example, Grismore said the job and its culture hasn’t always been friendly to the mental health of police officers. A 2019 study by the Ruderman Foundation found that the those in the profession have a 30% higher suicide rate than those in the general population.
In response, FCSO has started to examine what support systems can be accessed, such as call lines and support groups, to help deputies who may be having issues.
The sheriff’s office has also eliminated mandatory overtime work for its deputies to help officers find more personal time, and Grismore said the office is committed to creating a culture of open communication with its employees to catch potential issues before they escalate.
“People suppress those feelings, and we know that, and we’re working very hard to get rid of that barrier,” Grismore said.
While such efforts can help deputies maintain good mental health, they can also help officers remain calm in difficult situations instead of potentially escalating the response. Grismore gave the example of a chase he had participated in Monday, March 14, when a man ran from police. He was eventually apprehended after a foot chase, and Grismore said the man had been thankful to officers for not striking him in anger.
“Why would we?” he said. “He’s a man, not a piece of meat.”
With less anger involved, officers are also able to better maintain objectivity when collecting evidence and improve community relations even when they may be making an arrest.
Andileigh provided the example of one man who ended up at the sheriff’s office after being released from jail. Because of his prior experience of arrest by the agency, he went there to access services, and he eventually got connected with housing through Spectrum Youth & Family Services.
Ultimately, such outcomes – where the community improves – is the hoped for end result.
“Those feel good,” Grismore said. “It’s a great thing to be a part of to know we still treated them right.”
