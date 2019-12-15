RICHFORD – A Richford woman was charged with aggravated assault after threatening a passing vehicle with a firearm and discharging the firearm into a nearby wooded area during an incident in late November, according to a police statement issued Thursday.
In a release published over social media Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported Adriane Whitfield, 46, of Richford, was driving at a “high speed” on McAllister Road in Richford during the afternoon of Nov. 24 when she passed a vehicle occupied by the complainant and another passenger.
FCSO reported that, according to the complainant, Whitfield had a gun drawn and trained on the complainant and their passenger as she passed. Whitfield reportedly then turned around and passed the vehicle again, coming to a stop ahead of the complainant’s vehicle in a manner that blocked the road.
After apparently stopping the complainant’s vehicle, Whitfield reportedly approached the complainant with a firearm in her hand and a second gun holstered to her leg, shouting at the complainant and the passenger as she approached.
According to FCSO, Whitfield then fired a round over the top of the complainant’s vehicle into a nearby woods before returning to her vehicle and leaving the area.
A deputy responded the following night after receiving a call Nov. 25 about an incident involving the discharge of a firearm on McAllister Road.
In a statement issued Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Whitfield was cited with aggravated assault, two counts of aiming a gun at another person, criminal threatening, reckless endangerment, negligent operation and aggravated disorderly conduct.
It was not immediately clear in FSCO's statement as to when police confronted Whitfield over the Nov. 24 incident and issued citations for her to appear in court to answer the above charges.
She was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Jan. 21.