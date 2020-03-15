ST. ALBANS TOWN – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning that counterfeit money is now being circulated around Franklin County.
In a post shared last week, FCSO said the office and a few “law enforcement partners” had recently become aware of counterfeit bills in the county, writing the counterfeit bills’ appearance was “very similar to legitimate bills.”
“We’re urging all local business to remain vigilant when handling large bills, particularity $100 bills, and to immediately report any instances where the counterfeit bills are passed,” FCSO advised in a statement.