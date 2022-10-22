ST. ALBANS — Franklin County Sheriff candidate John Grismore has been cited with simple assault after the former captain allegedly kicked a handcuffed man in the midsection.
Vermont State Police brought the charges forward Friday morning after conducting a months-long investigation into the Aug. 7 incident. VSP forwarded the info to Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabito, who determined that probable cause existed to charge Grismore.
Grismore, 49, is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Franklin County Courthouse.
In recent appearances on Northwest Access Television, Grismore claimed no wrongdoing for his actions and said use-of-force cases are an unfortunate but regular part of police work.
Grismore is currently the only sheriff candidate on the ballot in Franklin County, and two write-in candidates, Mark Lauer and Gale Messier, have launched campaigns in opposition to Grismore following news of the investigation.
Grismore’s message, however, has had some voters on board as campaign signs featuring his name have started to pop up around the county. Prior to news of the investigation, he was regarded as the replacement for Sheriff Roger Langevin, who promoted Grismore to act as his chief deputy,
Grismore, however, has been under investigation since Aug. 11, when two deputies expressed concerns about Grismore’s use of force during the arrest of Jeremy Burrows, 42, of Winooski.
Video of Burrows, which was launched a day after the primary, shows the handcuffed man becoming non-compliant with the two arresting deputies, Kari Andileigh and Christopher Major, when Grismore entered the frame to deliver a kick to Burrow’s mid-section in order to force Burrows to sit.
Grismore said he thrust his foot into the man’s midsection to prevent Burrows from spitting on Andileigh. Burrows, who state police confirm was intoxicated, had originally been arrested at the home of a relative in Franklin County, and he can be heard taunting and delivering verbal slurs to the arresting officers.
Two weeks later, after striking the man, Grismore was fired by Langevin from his position with the office. Local political parties have since rallied behind the campaign of Lauer, a lieutenant with the office.
Vermont State Police has declined to provide further information about the findings of the case prior to Grismore’s arraignment Monday, when the affidavit of probable cause will be made available.
If found guilty of simple assault, Grismore could be imprisoned for up to a year or fined up to $1,000.
