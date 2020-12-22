SHELDON — The Abbey Group will once again service the Farmers to Families food box program as “generous community support” guarantees the program’s extension locally.
In a brief notice, the Vermont Foodbank said the program, which pays food distributors to assemble boxes of American-produced foods for national distribution among foodbanks, would continue until February in the Green Mountain State.
“Thanks to generous community support, the Vermont Foodbank is able to extend the Farmers to Families Food Box program into January and February, independent of the USDA,” the Vermont Foodbank said in a social media post.
The wider Farmers to Families program, stood up by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in response to COVID-19’s impact on food producers, is scheduled to sunset federally by the end of the year.
The Vermont Foodbank’s local extension to the Farmers to Families food box distributions will happen independently of the federal program.
The program had initially tapped two Vermont distributors to service the program, with the bulk of distribution handled by the Sheldon-based Abbey Group while the Norwich-based Willing Hands Enterprises covered parts of the Connecticut River Valley.
After months of distributing with the Abbey Group, USDA shifted the contract for servicing Vermont’s food box distributions to a company based in Boston and another from Texas, a step that spurred some protest locally and from Vermont’s delegation in Washington, D.C.
According to the Vermont Foodbank, daily distributions are now expected to be scheduled through February. A schedule of January pick-up days will be shared “soon,” according to the food bank.
In the wake of COVID-19’s first surge in Vermont and subsequent business closures intended to control the disease’s initial outbreak, hunger surged alongside palpable economic damage felt among farmers and food distributors.
A survey from the University of Vermont found almost a quarter of Vermont’s population risked food insecurity in the initial months of the pandemic, while U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by Feeding America found hunger could have increased during the pandemic by as much as 46% in Vermont.
Meanwhile, farmers and food distributors struggled as restaurants closed to in-house dining and schools transitioned to remote learning, evaporating two major markets for food virtually overnight.
According to the Vermont Foodbank, each box distributed by the food bank and the Abbey Group would have roughly 30 pounds of food, including produce, dairy products and meats.
Registrations are required for food pick-ups and can be managed online at https://humanresources.vermont.gov/food-help, where a schedule for upcoming food distributions can likewise be found. Reservations and further help can also be handled over the phone at 802-476- 0316.
