SHELDON — Sheldon voters approved a town budget of $1,232,002.
That amount was amended from the floor to account for a typo in the warning.
Voters also approved $47,800 for the library budget and compensating elected town officers at the rate of $15 per hour.
A resolution encouraging Governor Phil Scott and the legislature to work together to ensure the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is completed by 2025 also passed from the floor.
Voters also opted, with a 54-14 paper ballot vote, to eliminate the office of town auditor and instead hire professional accountants to perform the town's audits.
Joe Dunlavey was elected to a three-year seat on the selectboard and Stephen Dodd to a two-year term. Brian Savage was elected delinquent tax collector for one term.