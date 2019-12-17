SHELDON — Police applied for a warrant to arrest 37-year-old Charles Bonyea, a resident here, on charges of eluding a police officer, grossly negligent operation, excessive speed and operating a vehicle after a license suspension.
The St. Albans Police Dept. announced its Street Crimes Unit’s intent to arrest Bonyea Monday morning regarding an incident this past Friday, Dec. 13, around 8:40 a.m.
The SAPD statement said SCU officers recognized Bonyea, “who is personally known to them,” driving with a criminally suspended license on South Main Street in St. Albans.
Bonyea accelerated and fled police, according to the SAPD statement.
According to that statement, Bonyea drove through the Vermont Route 104 Maplefields parking lot, then fled north on Route 104 and Vermont Route 105 driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
Police terminated the pursuit “due to Bonyea’s negligent operation and disregard for public safety,” according to the press statement.