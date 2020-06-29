The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont handed down a sentence Monday for federal charges related to a mail theft indictment.
Seth Morgan, 38, of Sheldon, submitted a guilty plea for the five counts of mail theft which are said to have taken place at the Sheldon Springs Post Office between April 2-May 4, 2018. U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Morgan to time served in addition to a two-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment fee.
Morgan had been represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender David L. McColgin. The lead investigator on the case was U.S. Postal Inspector Kristin Miller, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest prosecuted Morgan for the United States.