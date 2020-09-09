SHELDON — A dispute between two men who had traded cars led to shots being fired, according to court documents filed in the case of Chad King.
King, 42, of Sheldon, has been charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm by someone with a previous criminal conviction for a violent offense. King has pleaded not guilty.
The charges stem from an incident at the residence of Jason Bessette, 23, also of Sheldon. According to statements Bessette and Victor Snider, 19, of Richford, gave to police, King drove to the Bessette home on Monday afternoon. He got into an argument with Snider, with whom he had recently traded cars. The two men reportedly exchanged blows.
King then left on his ATV.
Bessette and Snider decided to go to King's residence to resolve the issue. When they pulled into the driveway, Bessette and Snider told police King reached into a transit van he used for work and removed a handgun, which he then fired at them six times.
They fled, returned to Bessette's house and called the police.
Vermont State Trooper Shawn Cavic responded to the call. In his affidavit filed with the court, Cavic wrote that after speaking with Bessette and Snider, he went to King's residence.
King, he reported, smelled heavily of alcohol.
King initially denied having or using any weapons, Cavic wrote. Then King said he had shown the two men a .22-caliber rifle to scare them, but did not fire it at them. He added he had been target shooting before they arrived, which might have been the source of the shots they heard.
According to Cavic, when it was pointed out to him that he is not legally allowed to possess any weapons, King said he didn't know that, before telling Cavic he had possession of a friend's Stoeger STR-9, but didn't know where it was.
King then led Cavic directly to where the handgun was sitting on a shelf in his garage.
A 9 mm shell casing was found next to the driver's side of the van, but no other casings were located, Cavic reported.
King was then taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail.
At his arraignment the following day, King pleaded not guilty. Bail remained at $50,000 with multiple conditions imposed should he make bail, including having no contact with Bessette or Snider.