SHELDON — A Sheldon man was killed on Thursday afternoon after the truck he was riding in slid off of Route 105 and struck a tree, according to Vermont State Police.
The other four occupants of the vehicle were transported to Northwestern Medical Center by Missisquoi Valley Rescue, the release stated.
At around 4 p.m. Candy Clair, 59, was driving her 2014 Chevy Silverado east near Route 236 when her truck went off the right side of the road, hitting the tree head-on.
Joseph Clair, 34, was pronounced dead on-scene, while Candy sustained major injuries. Also in the vehicle were Charles Clair, 67; Zackary Ryea, 21; and Jessica Walters, 20, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
The truck’s front end sustained severe damage and was towed to the scene, police said, but the crash is still being investigated.
