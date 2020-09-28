HIGHGATE — A Sheldon man is facing multiple charges after being stopped for a defective vehicle on Friday.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), Nathan Gaudette, 30, was stopped at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Route 78. Gaudette’s license was criminally suspended. While taking Gaudette into custody, the officer noticed evidence of firearms possession in the vehicle, according to the SAPD. Gaudette is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.
The vehicle was seized while the SAPD sought a warrant.
The warrant was granted on Saturday and the vehicle was searched at 8:20 p.m. The officers reportedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun along with additional magazines. Also in the vehicle were controlled substances, the SAPD said.
Gaudette is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Monday at 1 p.m. to answer charges of possession of firearms by a prohibited person, possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic, and driving while license suspended.
He was also issued tickets for the following civil violations: defective equipment, display of plate, operating without insurance, failure to carry a license.