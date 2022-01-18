SHELDON — A Sheldon man died in a house fire Monday morning, Jan. 16, after being overcome by smoke while inside, according to police reports.
The Sheldon Fire Department first responded to a structure fire at 718 Sweet Hollow Road Monday morning around 8 a.m.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered human remains, which were later identified as 69-year-old Larry Gregoire. The department contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to examine the cause of the fire and identify the victim.
The victim was identified as Gregoire after the human remains were sent to Burlington for an autopsy, according to police reports. As for the fire’s origin, the resulting fire scene examination revealed that the fire started at the outdoor wood boiler, which then spread into the main building.
Investigators believe that Gregoire noticed the fire and removed his truck parked inside. It is believed that he then re-entered the building and was overcome by the heat, smoke and fumes while inside the building.
The fire is estimated to have caused more than $200,000 in damages.
