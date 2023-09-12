ST. ALBANS — A Sheldon man died at Northwest State Correctional Facility this past Sunday, Sept. 10, after he was arrested the previous Friday night for aggravated domestic assault.
Vermont State Police identified the man Monday as 35-year-old Jeffrey Nichols, of Duffy Hill Road in Sheldon. According to police, Nichols became unresponsive in the booking area just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead 15 minutes later after he received emergency medical care by corrections staff.
Staff also called first responders to the prison.
The death has not been ruled suspicious by Vermont State Police, but the circumstances are still under investigation.
An autopsy is expected to take place at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington this week to determine the cause of death. Toxicology results, however, could take weeks or months to complete.
Nichols was initially arrested just before midnight on Friday after police received reports of a fight between family members. He was arrested on a charge of causing bodily injury to a household member in the presence of a child. His arraignment had been scheduled for this past Monday.
