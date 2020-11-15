SHELDON — Roger A. Brow, of Sheldon, is in custody after allegedly making repeated threats agains this teenaged neighbor.
According to Vermont State Police, Brow, 52, repeatedly threatened to assault Silas White, 18.
Police were alerted to the situation after receiving a 911 call at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday morning during which the caller refused to identify himself and made repeated threats against his neighbor. Police identified Brow as the caller.
He was taken into custody and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Brow is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Monday to answer the charge of criminal threatening.
