RICHFORD — A Sheldon man has been charged with a robbery in Alburgh and an attempted theft in Richford.
According to a statement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), Colby Bushey, 23, was arrested following a complaint from Wetherby’s Quick Stop in Richford on Sept. 13.
FCSO states a witness told them a man had come into the store shortly after 10 p.m., purchased a pack of cigarettes and then left, only to return with a blue and black checked shirt wrapped around his face and demand money.
The man was unarmed.
Based on the description from the witness, law enforcement in the area was alerted to be on the lookout for the attempted robber’s vehicle.
Approximately a half hour later, U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a vehicle matching the witness’s description. It was being driven by Bushey. He was taken into custody and while being questioned admitted that he attempted to take money from the Quick Stop.
On Oct. 1, Colby reportedly committed a successful robbery at the Jolley Irving in Alburgh, taking some cash. FCSO reports he then confessed to deputies about that incident. The deputies contacted the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department.
Bushey has been charged with robbery in that incident and is scheduled to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on Dec. 12 for arraignment.