ST. ALBANS — A Sheldon man is facing charges for possession of cocaine and driving under the influence of drugs after failing to stop at an intersection on Sunday.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept., Eric Bessette, 51, was pulled over by police after running failing to stop at the sign at the end of Freeborn Street before turning on to South Main Street.
The SAPD reports that crack cocaine paraphernalia was in plain view within the vehicle, which led to a search of Bessette’s vehicle. During the search the SAPD reports officers found crack cocaine.
In addition, Bessette showed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence of drugs. He refused to provide an evidentiary blood sample, for which police obtained a warrant.
Bessette was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail. He was scheduled for arraignment on Monday.
In addition to the criminal charges, Bessette was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign, failing to carry a registration certificate, failure to display a front license plate and operating without liability insurance.