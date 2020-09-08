Vermont State Police Door Decal, 2012

SHELDON — A Sheldon man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing a gun at another man.

Chad King, 42, has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and prohibited persons.

According to Vermont State Police, officers received a firearms complaint at 4:13 p.m. on Monday. Investigation revealed King had fired a gun in the direction of Victor Snider, also of Sheldon, police stated.

King is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

The Messenger will update this story as more information becomes available.

