SHELDON — The Sheldon Municipal Library is among only 12 libraries in Vermont and New Hampshire to receive a grant from the Children's Literacy Foundation (CLiF), with each library receiving $2500.
Each of the chosen libraries will receive a variety of services including two storytelling performances from the foundation’s professional presenters, new books for the public library and local elementary school library, a mini-grant for library family programming and new books for children to choose and keep.
The grant is awarded annually in Vermont and New Hampshire to libraries in towns with a population of 5,000 or less that show demonstrated need.
“This was a competitive grant year with more applicants than we could fund, and the interest in the grant shows that small public libraries are coming out of the pandemic eager to reconnect with their communities and boost engagement around reading,” CLiF program Manager Willner said, according to a press release from the foundation.
