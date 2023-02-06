SWANTON — For Bill Sheets, his new job as Swanton’s village manager is a welcome return to where he grew up.
“This truly is a dream job. It’s like a homecoming for me,” Sheets said.
Originally from Swanton, Sheets has lived in the town for most of his life, but he’s worked for the Vermont State Police for three decades. He found the village manager position in his retirement, and he jumped at the chance.
So far, he said he’s liking the new gig.
“To be honest, I never had designs growing up to be a Swanton Village manager,” Sheets said. “In fact, in seventh grade, I knew I wanted to be a Vermont State Trooper.”
Learning the job
While the Vermont State Police is a much different organization, Sheets said he’s adapting well to his new village role. He knows a lot of the people from his time spent as the coach of the Missisquoi Valley Union High School softball team, and his experience with the Vermont State Police gave him plenty of knowledge of public administration, including project management.
“I’m comfortable with the people, the leadership piece. I’m comfortable with the project piece. The learning curve for me is those nuanced areas where I don’t have enough depth,” he said.
Having the former manager, Reg Beliveau, nearby helps.
With Sheets taking his former office, Beliveau has camped out in the meeting room of the municipal center, and the village expects to have him on staff until March when he will become a special projects coordinator.
“His mentorship has meant the world to me,” Sheets said. “We couldn't have done what we’ve done so far had it not been for him and his willingness to have this transition.
As Sheets found out after taking the job, there’s a lot going on at the village that could benefit from Beliveau’s expertise.
Voters recently approved the funding for backup infrastructure to span the Missisquoi River to help in case of a flooding emergency. The Riviere Hotel is undergoing asbestos testing for its eventual demolition. A $300,000 scoping study is being funded to take a closer look at the village center, and the village and town are coordinating on a joint website. Meanwhile, Sheets has to learn about the minutiae of the Highgate Damn as it moves through its federal permitting process.
Sheets is also adding to his own plate. He recently dusted off the plans for the village’s municipal center. With his experience, he’s already identified a few deficiencies in the building and the village has allocated $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help him figure out what can be done.
He has some eyes, particularly, on the Swanton Police Department, which uses the municipal building. With no sally port or holding cell, the space could be upgraded to better serve those in uniform.
“It’s an advantage of coming in from a big agency with decades of experience to be able to say, ‘Hey, have you considered this? Because right now you got some shortfalls,’” he said.
Despite the building’s issues, Sheets had high praise for the police department, highlighting the work of its chief, Matthew Sullivan, and the fact that Swanton police are the only department in the state of Vermont to be fully-staffed.
Sheets would know. In between his time with VSP and his new role with the village, he headed up the Vermont Police Academy for a short stint.
Swanton’s future
While the new gig involves administering plenty of ongoing projects, Sheets said he’s looking forward to being able to prepare Swanton for its future.
He expects to stay five to seven years as the village manager, and over that period, he foresees quite a bit of change in Swanton. For one, the Highgate airport project is expected to be a major driver of economic development in the area, and he’ll be on the forefront of working to bring the positive reverberations of the airport’s upgrade to Swanton.
“I think in the next decade, you’re going to see some significant changes,” he said.
He isn’t 100% sure what that will look like. He knows the state has been discussing the potentiality of creating a tax increment financing program – essentially a financing tool to drive growth – without the administrative overhead that comes with it, and it could potentially be a good fit for Swanton.
For now, he’s taking a wait and see approach to see where that goes, but there are other avenues he can pursue as the state works through the process.
“The more robust communities that have more experience, those are the ones that are doing a little bit better in terms of grant funding, to seek, obtain and then to utilize,” he said. “And then there’s a lot of smaller ones that don’t have that capacity. [The Village of Swanton] is somewhere in the middle.”
He takes some inspiration from the work of St. Albans City, which underwent a major downtown renovation over the last decade. He thinks he can bring some of the same energy to Swanton’s village square by bringing in more businesses and restaurants.
The Highgate Dam will also be a major focus over the next few years. The village is currently jumping through regulatory hoops of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to ensure they can use the facility for a few more decades. The final determination will be handed down in the spring of 2024.
In the meantime, Sheet’s job includes explaining the operation to regulators and getting all the village’s ducks in a row. The task could include funding a larger environmental study that would quantify the impacts of the dam on the larger water basin, but the project is still up in the air as regulators discuss the need.
Sheets himself didn’t know a whole lot about hydroelectric dams before taking the manager role, he said, but he’s found the learning process to be eye-opening. Watching dam employees calculate how much energy they can wrestle from the maintenance of water pressure is a rare experience.
“I’ve learned to love the rain,” Sheets said. “Rain for us means we’re operating above eight megawatts and we’re putting money back into the grid and reducing our impact.”
But for the most part, the job is a lot of what he’s used to. The role of a public administrator follows many of the same patterns – no matter what the organization – and he has a strong staff to lean on.
“It’s refreshing, actually, how similar [the jobs] can be,” he said. “Leadership is leadership, so whether there’s 37 people on this enterprise, or … in the state police, 400 people, a lot of stuff is the same. The projects are the same. They might have a little different track, but the process is the same.”
And he welcomes any feedback. Sheets enjoys and expects conversation from residents finding their way into the village offices, and he likes to roll his office chair to sit alongside his desk to eliminate any barriers between him and whoever he’s talking to.
It’s just part of the job, he said, to give the larger public a conduit into local public governance.
“I get here early and I leave later just because so far, I love it. I know it's new but that's just it's kind of my makeup anyway. That's kind of how I'm programmed, and so far, it's been a blast,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.