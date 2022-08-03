FAIRFIELD — Taking the metal bar in hand, Rebecca Nase Chomyn leans back as she props her knee underneath the vice grip that’s holding the other end.
She pulls backward to leverage her weight. The metal bends, curling.
Chomyn repeats the motion and replaces how the bar fits the grip to push and pull out different angles and shapes. The vice grip, she says, is an important part of the puzzle.
“Sometimes, it doesn’t stay in place, and I whack myself in the head,” she explains, laughing.
In her metalworking shop in Fairfield, Chomyn tugs steel into elegant shapes full of curlicues and unique geometries. And yet, she said she never wanted to be an artist in the first place.
The Vermont Steel Lady
Just east of St. Albans, some of Chomyn’s work can be seen from the roadside. Her yard is full of past projects – memories made from metal – that she’s positioned throughout the landscape.
Her wedding table centerpiece sits on a large stone table tucked under a tree. A few pieces from college struggle to move in the wind, and on the corner of her lot is an early piece she did for Burning Man.
When she brought it to the music/art festival, she said a stranger gave the piece an unofficial “trippiest shit” award for its mix of shapes and brightly colored lights. It’s not fully-assembled anymore, but the piece used to function as a “reverse carousel,” she said.
These days, Chomyn’s work is a little less grandiose than what’s in her yard, but it could still probably be categorized as trippy.
Originally from Goshen, Vermont, Chomyn moved back to the state in 2013, and she’s been steadily making metalworking her full-time job under the name of Twisted Perception Metal Works.
Her commissions have varied, but Chomyn said she takes a lot of inspiration from natural shapes as well as what she’ll find on her shop’s floor after using a plasma torch.
“I might see something and think this is really neat,” she said. “I don’t know what it is, but it’s neat.”
By the end of a work day, she said, it’s not rare that she’ll be covered in metal dust down to the skin despite wearing plenty of protection. It just comes with the territory, she said.
Welding 101
Chomyn didn’t mean to become an artist when she was growing up, but it kind of happened anyway. Both her father, Bud, and brother, Joshua, were woodworkers and painters, and she wanted to do something different.
When teachers took notice of her artistic proclivities, however, she ended up at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn as a painting major.
She learned metalworking by accident.
To teach art basics, her first professor would give the class a word or prompt instead of standard lessons, she said, and for one assignment, she slapped together some metal wire pulled from a screen door and sewed it to the rest of her piece.
When she handed it in, her professor pointed her to a welding class.
Her college pieces – some of which still sit in her yard– are graceful but a little clunky. While welding is a major tool in her artistic toolbox, Chomyn does a lot of her metalworking without heat, and those early pieces were bent with less regularity.
Now, she has two decades of work under her belt.
Metal, she said, is a material that isn’t very fussy. It won’t break. It’s hard to bend, and she’ll never put a “no touching” sign on what she makes from it.
Instead, she can grab one piece of steel, slam it into another, weld it in place, wait a minute, and everything is good to go.
“It’s steel,” she said. “You aren’t going to hurt it.”
If she ended up working with glass, she said she’d probably break something.
Working in California
After learning welding in college, Chomyn returned to Vermont, and like a lot of graduates, she was bored and wanted to explore. So she loaded up a “gypsy wagon” with decorative metal pieces and headed out to California to see if anyone out west was interested in her work.
At her first art fair in California, they were not. At her second fair in Arizona, she ended up underselling all her pieces, and with the little money she did have, she ended up staying and finding work as a waitress.
Eventually, she found a job in Sonoma County welding together tables, lamps and chairs.
For metalworkers, it was a good place to learn. The county is full of annual participants of Burning Man, a large-scale festival where 80,000 people congregate once a year in a desert. Metalworkers tend to bring large metal and wood sculptures to highlight their craft at the venue, and then sell the pieces to wineries back in Sonoma County.
Her fabrication job there led to another at the Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation, where she worked as a metalworking ranch hand.
Altogether, she spent nine years in California, and she worked with some big names in metal sculpting, such as Vermont sculptor Chuck Ginnever and Bryan Tedrick, who often sculpts house-sized metal sculptures of animals for Burning Man.
Chomyn’s pieces, however, tend to be smaller than what’s typically seen out in sculpture parks. She said there’s a trend in metal sculpting where creators will make something, and then supersize it for effect. While such pieces can be impressive due to the interplay of weight and balance, Chomyn’s shop isn’t really set up to manipulate big heavy metal pieces.
“I generally like to make things I can pick up,” she said.
Chomyn came back to Vermont after spending close to a decade among metalworkers. She said she needed some helping hands from her extended family to help raise her two girls, and so she reversed her first trip to haul the family back east.
Today, she does commissions and sells pieces as part of the Artist in Residence co-op in downtown St. Albans.
Her next move? To get back into painting.
A local artist, Patrick Murphy, suggested adding a little color to her work, and she’s been experimenting with metal flowers and hearts to gauge interest.
Her latest creations are a series of painted signs featuring a woman's hand flicking people off, which she started making after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. It’s no Burning Man, but they’re appreciated by Vermonters.
She’s already sold a few.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.