ENOSBURG FALLS — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit this spring, the Opera House at Enosburg Falls cancelled its 2020 season, but one show will go on, thanks to Wesley Kempton.
Kempton, of Franklin, initially proposed a “Prairie Home Companion” style radio show, but without an audience. When cases began to rise again having even just the performers together without an audience became impossible. At that point, Kempton shifted gears, inviting a number of local musicians to take part in a virtual holiday special.
He compared it to “those cheesy celebrity Christmas specials where there is an ostensible plot,” but the dialogue is really just a way to connect the songs.
In this special, Kempton will be feeling sad about the lack of a holiday special only to have friends try to cheer him up with songs. “It’s intended to be cheesy, but lighthearted,” he said. Kempton was last seen on the opera house stage in The Music Man.
Each of the performers recorded their parts and Kempton is editing them together into a special that will last 30-40 minutes.
One of the first people he thought of was Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans band director Eric Bushey, Kempton said. “He’s a guy who has helped almost every musician in the county over the last 20 years,” Kempton said.
Bushey will be performing a song, with help from his family, which is on an album he recorded earlier this year.
All of the other musicians will be performing holiday songs, according to Kempton.
People were happy to take part. “Everyone’s been delighted to be asked,” Kempton said.
The show will premiere on the opera house’s Facebook page and You Tube on Saturday at 7 p.m.
