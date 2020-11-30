Wesley Kempton, Enosburg Opera House, 2020

The show will go on at the Opera House at Enosburg Falls this season thanks to Wesley Kempton, a Franklin resident who has brought together a number of local musicians for a virtual holiday special hosted by the Enosburgh venue.

 THE OPERA HOUSE AT ENOSBURG FALLS/YOUTUBE

ENOSBURG FALLS — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit this spring, the Opera House at Enosburg Falls cancelled its 2020 season, but one show will go on, thanks to Wesley Kempton.

Kempton, of Franklin, initially proposed a “Prairie Home Companion” style radio show, but without an audience. When cases began to rise again having even just the performers together without an audience became impossible. At that point, Kempton shifted gears, inviting a number of local musicians to take part in a virtual holiday special.

He compared it to “those cheesy celebrity Christmas specials where there is an ostensible plot,” but the dialogue is really just a way to connect the songs.

Jennifer McConnell, Enosburg Opera House, 2020

Jennifer McConnell, an elementary school music teacher in Franklin and Fletcher, and the music director for Franklin and East Franklin churches, is one of several artists contributing to a virtual holiday special hosted by Franklin’s Wesley Kempton and the Opera House at Enosburg Falls.

In this special, Kempton will be feeling sad about the lack of a holiday special only to have friends try to cheer him up with songs. “It’s intended to be cheesy, but lighthearted,” he said. Kempton was last seen on the opera house stage in The Music Man.

Each of the performers recorded their parts and Kempton is editing them together into a special that will last 30-40 minutes.

One of the first people he thought of was Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans band director Eric Bushey, Kempton said. “He’s a guy who has helped almost every musician in the county over the last 20 years,” Kempton said.

Bushey will be performing a song, with help from his family, which is on an album he recorded earlier this year.

Prydein, Enosburg Opera House, 2020

Prydein, a Celtic rock band featuring Missisquoi Valley Union high school’s band instructor Aron Garceau, is one of several expected to make an appearance in Wesley Kempton’s and the Opera House at Enosburg Falls’ virtual holiday special this year.

All of the other musicians will be performing holiday songs, according to Kempton.

People were happy to take part. “Everyone’s been delighted to be asked,” Kempton said.

The show will premiere on the opera house’s Facebook page and You Tube on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.