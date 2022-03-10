'Share it, don’t wear it'

HIGHGATE — Lisa Cominski remembers every single call she’s ever answered in her six years on the Highgate Volunteer Fire Department.
She remembers the faces, the billowing black smoke, the soot and the water roaring from the hose in her hand toward an angry, blindingly hot structure fire. She remembers the voices.
She remembers the tone, the one that every volunteer firefighter prepares themselves for when they sign up to serve their community.
“It’s not ‘if,’ in a small, rural community,” Cominski said. “It’s when … you suddenly realize, ’I know that person … I know who’s house we’re going to.’”
Cominski is first and foremost a volunteer firefighter. But she is also, as of a week ago, officially a certified crisis intervention peer supporter for first-responders through Group Individual Critical Incident Stress Management Training (GRIN) through the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation.
She uses her learned powers of perception and mediation to understand the body language and behavior of first-responders and field calls of concern. She watches for signs that a team member may not be okay, quickly develops strategies to help them work through their trauma if they need to, and follows up with them and their support groups such as family and friends.
“I feel blessed that I can be there for them in this way,” Cominski said. “To really walk with them. To let them know they’re never alone.”
Emergency medical services, firefighters, ambulance and law enforcement are often subject to extremely trying and difficult situations while on the job. Calls can easily become shocking and traumatizing, especially in the event of a fatality, structure fire or medical emergency.
But first-responders’ first priority must be the safety of the people involved when they answer a tone, and often their own mental health is put at risk of dangerously high levels of stress, strain and trauma.
“For a member of our community, their ‘bad day’ is our everyday,” Cominski said. “One call can make or break someone (a first-responder) … and I want to make sure that that call doesn’t break them.”
When the fire dies down and the Red Cross is taking over, when the gear comes off and the work suit is brought back out, each responder gets in their civilian car to drive home to their families. Often, the memories and pain of the evening do not fade from responders’ minds.
That’s where people like Cominski come in.
A passion, a purpose
Two years into her tenure with the HVFD, a particularly hard wave of incidents came through the department that lasted around 17 months, including multiple fatal calls and ice rescues. One day, Cominski said she got her tone.
“That was a really hard one for me,” Cominski said. “All of us in the department, we’re a small community. The people calling you for help are your neighbors, your friends. They’re the people that you care about. That you love. And when the tone goes out — you never know what you’re going to find when you get there.”
Cominski said she often looked around during those times and saw the burnout and mental exhaustion from so much grief on her team members’ faces. There were no supports in place to deal with the stress of their job, and even if there were, Cominski said many wouldn’t accept help.
“There’s a stigma around mental health and first responders,” Cominski said. “Some of those stories become battle scars …they wear it … and that’s when you get anger issues and it starts to affect your family life and your home life, your work life, and you may not be able to sleep. You may have flashbacks. I’m always telling people to ‘share it, don’t wear it,’ because we need to talk about it.”
Cominski said it was her support team — friends, family and connections with other departments — that got her through those times. So, when the opportunity to be trained to be a Secure Peer Support and certified in GRIN, Cominski jumped at the chance. Grant funding available from the Department of Justice and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department paid for the courses, which would have run Cominski around $800 of her own money.
“This (training) helps me reframe situations to be able to help others and be there for them,” Cominski said. “Especially when it's a department of your own in a small, rural community. You know each other. You know when something’s off.”
'Share it, don’t wear it'
While Cominski said the teams she serves — both AmCare and the HVFD — have always operated like family, with members constantly on the lookout for one another, the GRIN certification and Peer Support designation enabled Cominski to take something she was passionate about — caring for her team — to a whole new level.
“The more we wear, the heavier that burden gets,” Cominski said. “We never just clean up our stuff and go home. Those calls stay with us, and if we don’t talk about them, they can be very hard to carry alone.”
Beginning with her teams, Cominski is sending out her information for supports and anticipates her work to involve a variety of parties. Whether the concerned caller is a responder themselves, a friend of one, a relative or a crew member, information about the person who may need peer support can be communicated to Cominski, who then can reach out to the department and/or individuals in question.
When traumas from calls go unchecked they can build in the mind until the responder reaches “burn-out” status, Cominski said. “Burn-out” is often indicated by sudden absence from calls, a disconnection or lack of emotional response to an intense situation, increased alcohol or substance use, disengagement from friends or family and sudden outbursts, she said.
“Burn-out” status, Cominski said, is a major red flag that peer supporters are trained to address, though mitigating the emotional distress before it reaches that point is the goal. She is currently starting to offer her services to her teams, but hopes to expand and teach members of other departments
“When a fellow firefighter is also trained in this kind of crisis intervention and support, it’s that much more impactful (for the people that need it),” Cominski said. “I’m always available, day or night. I’m here if you need someone to talk to or if you need support … this isn’t therapy. This is peer support.”
