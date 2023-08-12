ST. ALBANS TOWN — When Carrie Johnson took her first job in government, she had a lot to learn about municipal management.
“I was shocked at how much it took to actually keep a municipality running,” Johnson said as she looked back at 2004. “When I moved … to St. Albans, I discovered it was just a lot more intense.”
Now on the cusp of retiring as St. Albans town manager, she’s hoping to pass along what she’s learned to keep St. Albans Town on the right track.
Gearing for growth
Johnson officially left the St. Albans town manager position on July 1, but she’s still helping out at the municipality until the end of August. When she officially retires, she’ll have served as the manager for over a decade – the town’s longest.
From a budget, capital and staff perspective, the last few years have been busy ones for the town and Johnson. While construction of a new public works garage and, later, a town hall captured most of the public’s attention, St. Albans Town staff also underwent a significant organizational restructuring in the last year that folded responsibilities under new department heads – public works director Dave Allerton, community development director Megan Sherlund and public safety director Bob Cross.
St. Albans Town also saw major increases in its tax revenues during Johnson’s tenure, which led to the town passing its largest budget last year. Local option tax dollars – generated from sales tax in town – are also coming into town coffers at a steady rate as the St. Albans economy grows.
Altogether, the decade-long changes leave the town’s administration in a much different place, figuratively and literally, than when Johnson started. And it leaves the town with a lot of potential for continued growth.
Just in the bay area, Johnson said there are multiple million-dollar projects that the town could tackle to strengthen the village as a destination. The old St. Albans Town Hall still needs a new use. The bay area sidewalk system is limited. The old bay dock needs to be raised and strengthened. The former public works garage site could be utilized; early discussions are examining the potential for a boat launch. The bay’s Stone House could also benefit from multiple improvement projects.
It’ll be up to the new St. Albans town manager, Sean Adkins, to identify what’s next, but with so much federal and state dollars available for the work, Johnson said residents should start seeing more movement.
“I wanted to leave the town in a good place so that the new manager could focus on growing even more than we already have …,” Johnson said. “There’s probably a dozen projects like (the bay dock) that take a million or more to improve. It’d be beautiful. It’d probably be the first place you and I bring a relative from out of town.”
First steps in government
Johnson didn’t always work in government, although she defines herself as a “municipal geek” these days.
Instead, she got her start by putting her name into the mix for Georgia’s town administrator after her late husband and a St. Albans selectboard member, Bob Johnson, encouraged her to give it a shot.
Competing against other experienced candidates, Johnson said she didn’t have much hope with her background in finance, but she ended up securing the position.
“I thought ‘I’m never getting this job.’ Like, I don’t have experience like that,’ And ultimately, they gave me a try,” she said.
She held the title of Georgia’s town administrator for the next eight years before finding her way to St. Albans Town and becoming its manager.
Over the years, Johnson said she grew to appreciate what a government can do for a community. While typical white collar work doesn’t always result in a tangible product, government work often creates outcomes that can be seen and heard.
Johnson described the unique role as being akin to a backstage manager in a large scale theater production. People may not always notice because they’re focused on the actors/politicians, but the job is just as important, if not more so, especially when things go bad. And when the job is done incorrectly, Johnson will hear about it.
“People just take for granted that the streets are paved, and they kind of think about it when they want to complain about plowing, but things are just supposed to be done,“ she said.
Larger-scale projects, however, can change a community. Johnson and her staff were heavily involved in getting the St. Albans Town Hall completed, and the four-year-long process ended up moving the town’s seat of government to a much larger space that the community is already starting to use more frequently.
In comparison, the former town hall had practically zero space where the public were regularly allowed.
“I could see where I had made a positive change in the community,” Johnson said. “In things like planning, you can actually shape a community.”
Steering the ship
Looking back, there’s been a few highlights of Johnson’s municipal career. The new St. Albans Town Hall is up there as one of the larger ones, but she said she’s also proud of the policy work she’s been able to put together over the years. The documents are often changed out of necessity to solve past issues.
“It’s not necessarily riveting and people don’t want to hear about that normally, but it needs to be done,” she said.
The recent sewer/water agreement between the City of St. Albans and the Town was also another major accomplishment for Johnson’s administration. The document removes a longstanding headache for the town, which had plagued the administration long before Johnson first took the job in 2012.
Under the agreement, town residents and future developments would receive many of the same water/sewer benefits and pricing that city residents enjoy, thereby eliminating burdensome development costs for town-located properties. In exchange, the town would cover a portion of the costs accrued by the St. Albans Police Department as it extends its enforcement coverage to town areas.
The agreement had been a product of months of negotiations, and it had been successful largely because the right people had been willing to hear the other.
“As municipal employees, we love to feel like we had a positive impact while we were here. And I’ve been here now for ten years, so it feels great,” Johnson said back in January, in the wake of the agreement’s announcement.
To make it happen, Johnson compared her management approach to steering a large ship. Governments can accomplish much when they’re all working together in concert heading toward a single goal, and Johnson said it often takes big wide turns before an administration can set its heading. A good selectboard and good city manager, however, can keep that ship on track increasing chances of success.
For whatever accomplishment she can point to in her career, Johnson said there were teams of people who played a part to make sure the concerted effort moved forward.
The comparison works well, especially as government is well known to be slow and sometimes cumbersome. But that’s also why management work can be difficult. Over the years, Johnson has heard from a lot of residents worried about their governments.
She typically welcomes the discussion, but she also encourages residents to get involved with local governance – to get on board. Every municipality needs volunteers to serve on varying committees, and over time, the position opens up more opportunities to steer the ship.
“It really does take all of our volunteers to help sometimes with vision, and honestly just being at the right place at the right time,” Johnson said. “It generally takes two years to understand your community … You gather initially what protocols are, and then you start to fully understand them, and then it’s a year or two after that where you can go ‘Are there things that I want to change?”
Retirement plans
After she retires as town manager, Johnson said she might put in some hours doing additional consulting work for municipalities who need an extra hand. The administrative heads of local municipalities often have limited resources to turn to when the workload gets too big, and her experience can help.
“I’m talking to (Vermont League of Cities and Towns) and a couple of other entities about just taking on specific projects, which will be nicer, I think,” Johnson said. “I just want to get off that wheel. It’s pretty intense. It’s very busy, and I would like to not work 50 hours a week.”
She’s also thinking about doing some private consulting work around bereavement support. Johnson’s own husband died in 2019, and she said it was a tough time as she had to deal with changes in finances while tackling the emotional fallout.
For those going through the same thing, she said she can help people make the transition easier.
“I think part of the healing process for me is trying to help, in any way that I can, someone else who experiences the loss of their significant other, or it could be a parent, or sibling,” she said. “For me, it was my spouse. And I realized, alright, I guess I’m the one who’s going to deal with that, right? How do I want to deal with it? How do I want to work through it? So that’s what I’m willing to do as well.”
She also plans to enjoy her retirement, spending more time with family and taking advantage of the region’s recreational spots. And if another job comes up where she’ll be a good fit, maybe she’ll consider it.
“If something inspires me, I might,” she said.
