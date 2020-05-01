ST. ALBANS TOWN – Another seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF), bringing the total number of inmates with COVID-19 to 45.
According to the Dept. of Corrections (DOC), seven inmates had tested positive as of the latest round of testing within the St. Albans prison, where another 38 inmates and 17 staff members had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
The department was still waiting on additional test results from NWSCF’s 154 staff members as of early Friday afternoon.
According to DOC, the seven additional inmates now testing positive for COVID-19 had been moved to the department’s quarantine site at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Meanwhile, 16 inmates previously quarantined at the St. Johnsbury facility have now tested negative for the virus and were returned to St. Albans, and three inmates who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been released.
The outbreak at NWSCF had been one of the largest in the state, providing just shy of half of all cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin County.
During a conversation with the press late last month, DOC commissioner James Baker appeared optimistic about containing the facility’s outbreak of COVID-19 but warned “we’re not out of the woods yet” as he announced the facility’s latest round of testing.
NWSCF has been under a lockdown since early April after several members of the facility’s staff tested positive for COVID-19, restricting inmates to their cells.
Baker had previously hinted that the facility’s tight lockdown might be at least partially lifted as NWSCF’s outbreak appeared to be under control, though it’s currently unclear how the latest round of positive test results would impact those plans.
During a press conference Friday, Smith only had praise for DOC staff’s handling of the outbreak at the facility.
“They have done an amazing job in looking at how to move people, how to isolate people, how to make sure they contain a spread in a facility,” Smith said. “Based on these results, it looks like they’ve done a very good job.”
In a statement issued by the department late Friday morning, Baker appeared to share those sentiments, writing, “this is a challenging situation for the officers and inmates at all of our facilities who are being asked to make extraordinary sacrifices to keep the community safe, and they have my full gratitude and support.”