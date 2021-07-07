HIGHGATE--A juvenile was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for serious injuries after police reported a single vehicle crash on Saturday, according to a release.
Just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, police said Highgate resident Joseph Koons, 25, was driving his 2007 Dodge Dakota on route 78 when wet road conditions and excessive speed caused him to lose control of his vehicle.
Police reported that Koons had three juveniles in the vehicle with him, and Koons and two of the juveniles sustained minor injuries in the crash.
One of the juveniles was seriously injured and the vehicle was totaled, police said.
Police said the crash is still under investigation, and urged any witnesses to contact police at 802-524-5993.
